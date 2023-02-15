Brian Major | February 15, 2023 11:15 AM ET
The Black Travel Surge is Evident
Since November of 2023, I’ve traveled to the Cayman Islands, Saint Lucia and Jamaica on work trips. During that time, my wife and I also vacationed in Puerto Rico (yep, I take genuine Caribbean vacations).
Through these travels, I’ve witnessed what tourism industry studies and multiple press reports now assert: leisure travel is booming after more than two years of pandemic-imposed restrictions.
I encountered several signs of a leisure travel rebound. Just about every airline seat on every flight I took was filled. I traversed airports in the U.S. and abroad that were as crowded (and at times, frenzied) as I can ever recall. Travelers from the U.S. and other countries filled the hotels, resorts and attractions in the destinations I visited.
I couldn’t fail to notice another unmistakable characteristic of my 2022-2023 travels: I was accompanied by more Black travelers than at any time I can recall. Black folks were present at every property at which I stayed and in every country to which I traveled.
Black vacationers populated the lengthy airport queues I was obliged to join. They toured, shopped and had fun along with everyone else at numerous visitor attractions.
Our prominence in these contemporary settings led me to reflect on how much times have changed.
When I began as a travel journalist in the early 1990s, covering global cruises exclusively, encounters with other leisure travelers of my own race came infrequently.
Even aboard Caribbean voyages, I failed to find more than a handful of Black vacationers. The numbers were almost nonexistent when it came to international voyages to Europe, the Mediterranean and South America.
From my own experience, I knew there were plenty of Black people with the time and money to travel.
I also realized at least some Black consumers’ reluctance to travel more widely had much to do with our fears and concerns regarding issues tied directly to our experience with exclusion and certain attitudes in other areas of American society.
On one summer Mediterranean voyage in those days, a guest approached me to request an autograph. I was puzzled. Was it conceivable that he recognized me as a travel trade reporter?
No. It turned out the soul singer Ray Parker Jr. was also a passenger on the journey (Google him, young folks). Somehow, this fact became known to the other guests.
The individual who approached me was certain that as a Black guest aboard this luxury cruise ship, I MUST be Ray Parker Jr. Check out the online images – I do not resemble Ray Parker Jr.
“I’m the other Black guy here,” I remember telling him.
I wouldn’t imagine such an instance occurring as easily today. Nowadays, I meet Black folks on virtually all of my travels to the Caribbean and beyond, aboard cruise ships and at luxury land-based resorts.
Several Black travel advisor friends confirm their clientele is more widely traveled than ever.
“My agency has seen a record number of new travel requests from Black clientele,” Felicia Fencl, owner of The First Choice Travel Group, told me earlier this year. “They want to travel everywhere, and they want to go now.”
Research supports her view. African American travelers spent $109.4 billion on travel in pre-pandemic 2019, according to MMGY Global’s Shifflet Travel Performance/Monitor survey. In 2018, Black travelers contributed $63 billion to U. S. travel and tourism according to a Mandala Research study, up from $48 billion in 2010.
Yet in my time as a travel journalist, inclusion within the travel industry itself has largely gone missing.
A survey by sister publication Travel Weekly found that of 423 industry professionals polled, 53 percent agreed or strongly agreed the travel industry is “diverse and inclusive," 22 percent were “neutral” and 17 percent disagreed.
Among White respondents, the percentage who “agreed or strongly agreed” the industry is diverse was 61 percent. At the same time, 61 percent of Black respondents, “disagreed or strongly disagreed” with that assertion.
In fact, only 15 percent of Black respondents believe the industry is “diverse and inclusive.”
Count me among the 61 percent of Black people who “strongly disagree.” During my November-to-December travels, I found the industry’s lack of diversity impossible to miss when I attended three industry conferences in the second half of 2022.
Except for a Caribbean Tourism Organization conference, none of the other gatherings featured a Black person among the supplier executives in attendance. The only Black panelist I can recall at any of the non-Caribbean gatherings was myself: I co-moderated one discussion.
Recent studies bear this out: In 2020, the Castell Project found that Black people represented “1.5 percent of hospitality industry executives at the director level or above on 630 hotel company websites.”
That level is “12.5 times below their proportionate share of hospitality industry employment,” the study found. Within the past year, several Black advisors have alerted me to the startling lack of Black professionals in travel supplier BDM positions.
The same phenomenon appears to have played out at the major cruise lines. Operators launched a wave of executive changes over the last two-plus years in a significant post-outbreak retrenchment.
Yet with the notable exception of Orlando Ashford, the ex-Holland America Line president who was named chairman of Azamara, none of those positions were filled by Black professionals.
In many ways, the contemporary travel business mirrors American society in terms of acceptance, diversity and the establishment of fair and equal access to all aspects of our national culture.
I’ve seen a lot of progress in my lifetime. But in many ways, we’ve only just now found a path toward true equality. Much more remains to be done.
More by Brian Major
- interCaribbean Expanding Flights to Eastern and Western Islands
- Bermuda Premier 'Confident' St. Regis Resort Casino Remains on Track
- Sting and Shaggy Will Headline 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival
- Spanish Hotel Firms Will Build Jamaica Worker Housing says Tourism Minister
- Saint Lucia Sweepstakes Celebrates Nobel Prize Festival
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS