Janeen Christoff | June 10, 2021 7:00 AM ET
The Great Reopening
As the coronavirus swept through the country, shutting down schools, venues and conventions and travel as a whole, many people wondered if the in-person, live entertainment we had grown accustomed to would be doomed, if not forever, for a good long time.
There were no more hugs. Hand-shaking was (and maybe still is) taboo, and the thought of crowding thousands of people into a convention hall or meeting space almost provoked a gag reflex for some.
Many leaders in the travel industry grew concerned that the revival of business travel would take years and with lackluster performance, air routes would suffer, hotels would sit empty and major business travel hubs would look like ghost towns.
One year later, things look a lot different.
I’m glad that I am not in the prediction business because even I would have thought that the opening of a major convention with thousands of attendees indoors in Las Vegas was longer off than one year. However, the Las Vegas Convention Center cut the ribbon on its brand-new West Hall and welcomed thousands of attendees for World of Concrete, the first major convention the city has hosted in a year.
And it's not just in Las Vegas. Many conventions are turning to hybrid models with virtual and in-person opportunities.
The miracle of science and vaccines and the beauty of time have brought us full circle back. While things aren’t back to the good ole days, they are certainly at a new normal.
Tourists are back; live events are taking place around the country, and workers are returning to face-to-face meetings, in-person events and even large conventions.
If industry leaders are right, and a return to business travel really is the bellwether of a comeback, travel is back, and the industry can truly begin a meaningful recovery.
Comments
