Scott Hartbeck | November 16, 2021 7:00 PM ET
The Joys of Off-Season Travel
"You sure picked the right time to be here!" I overhear one of the iconic Tower of London Beefeaters say to the group behind me, as we all bask in bright sunshine just inside the gates of this legendary royal castle.
And he isn't just talking about the ridiculously nice weather on this random Tuesday in early November. He follows up to the group with an anecdote about how crowded the Tower had been during the last week of October—Autumn Break for many British schools—and how comparatively peaceful things were today.
I nudge my wife; we lower our sunglasses and exchange slow head nods. It's no coincidence that we are at the Tower of London at this precise moment; we had specifically chosen this time to visit with this scenario in mind, and it looked like it was about to pay off.
Next, we walk over to the Jewel House in order to gaze upon the Crown Jewels. Most online research of the Tower of London will turn up tales of people waiting an hour or more to walk through the door.
Not today.
The serpentine mini-maze of ropes and silver poles outside meant to corral visitors is completely empty, and we stroll right in and are face-to-face with gleaming diamonds, shiny crowns and scepters faster than you can say House of Windsor.
The next morning, we experience more offseason bliss in Notting Hill, the London neighborhood we're temporarily calling home.
We're the only two customers picking up to-go coffee and pastries inside Ottolenghi, a crazy well-known outpost of acclaimed British chef and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi. Oh, if you're wondering: flourless orange & almond cake with chocolate ganache and a parmesan garlic twist.
As we meander past homes with their Halloween decorations still up and crunch leaves under our feet, we don't see any fellow tourists on the streets but are forced to dodge parents pushing empty strollers, their cargo having just been dropped off at school.
Once on pastel-painted and ever-popular Portobello Road—home to a street market and a multitude of shops and sights connected to the film Notting Hill—a low-level buzz of, well, "normal" life prevails. There are no overwhelming crowds, and once again, we're the only two souls in a store—this one a kitchenware emporium—and when we stop to take an obligatory picture of the "blue door from Notting Hill", we only spot one other tourist lining up a snap.
Yes, offseason is here across Europe and much of North America, offering up an unparalleled combination of value, extra elbow room and a more laid-back travel vibe for those willing to embrace it.
When it comes to Europe, November begins a precipitous drop-off in international arrivals that lasts into March—and this was before COVID-19, which is still tamping down travel. Hotel occupancy rates in the US experience a drop-off during this time as well.
I know that a large majority of travel is dictated by school holidays, but for those that aren't restricted by an academic calendar and just travel at peak times due to habit, offseason travel should definitely be on your radar.
How does The Big Apple in January sound? Paris around Valentine's Day? Cozying up by the fire in a Dublin pub covered in Christmas decorations?
Just talk to your travel advisor for some destination inspo.
And remember what they say in Scandinavia: "there's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing". Bundle up and bust out your Gore-tex, because you're gonna have a great trip.
