Lindsey Epperly | March 30, 2022 5:06 PM ET
The Rise and Success of Travel Advisor Teams
“I want to open my own independent agency by 2023.”
It took a lot of guts for one of our affiliates to share this with me, her agency owner. I never could have shared those goals with my host when I was in her same position. From a financial perspective, the host agency would have every reason to discourage this way of thinking. The model itself was designed to create dependency.
And yet, as our industry grows and evolves, we see more and more entrepreneurial thinkers with the desire to build. I felt this tension myself when I first became an independent contractor with dreams that expanded beyond that of a one-woman show. In fact, my transparency about these dreams once cost me tens of thousands of dollars as I found myself on the wrong end of a shady host agency contract. I then launched Jetset World Travel, formerly known as Epperly Travel, as an agency dedicated to honoring the modern travel advisor’s ambitions without traps of control or coercion. We started as an agency within an agency during a time in the industry when teams were a bit of a rarity, but based on what options were available at the time, it made sense that a host agency could be an incubator for that team to one day transform into my own business.
As much as I respected my new host agency, the endeavor still felt like fitting a square peg into a round hole, especially when it came to joining a community, enjoying the upside of my success and finding clarity in my business practices. I lacked engagement with like-minded peers, ones who could help me sharpen budding ideas or crawl through the same challenges together. The traditional hosting commission split created a financial tension that pinched me in my attempts to build a team. Even though I had mentorship in business outside of the industry, none of my leadership was crazy enough to open up insight into what it would take to run a travel agency. Who wants to train their competition?
But that’s what this new model is requiring of host agencies. When I didn’t see others responding to these market shifts, I decided to create it myself. As a host dedicated to the fostering and empowerment of our entrepreneurs, from solopreneurs to affiliate teams, I’ve gleaned the way our mindsets have to shift in order to support the rise and success of advisor teams.
1. We have to allow space for the dreams of others.
While not every individual pursues the full dream of independent ownership, every individual on our teams pursues some kind of dream. For some, a manageable book of business that they maintain as an individual is enough. For others, a small team of assistants to help scale is more than plenty. Others still dream of creating something bigger but need training wheels before they can ride independently. There is no right or wrong when it comes to the career path each person is pursuing, but, most importantly, it is not up to owners to determine how big or how small an advisor should be dreaming.
Go back to the example I opened this conversation with: one of our team members felt comfortable enough to share her dreams with us, which included one day leaving our agency to start her own. This opened the door to a greater conversation, one in which we discovered areas that she could begin improving upon to strengthen her business model to one day fulfill her dreams. This kind of clarity only helps everyone involved: we as her host benefit from her strengthened efficiency and the insight around when she may make a move; she benefits from a more tangible and transparent path to her goal, and her team benefits from her clear and decisive leadership.
2. We must operate our businesses from a place of abundance.
The traditional model of a host agency is based on creating dependence for the advisor. Our messages say: you need us...or else. We cannot let our teams imagine a world where they are operating independently because that would take our business out of the equation. But this is imaging a world in which case your dream-chaser of an advisor is not replaced by three others just like him, simply because you’re now attracting like-minded agents.
Superstar advisors do not have to be a limited resource, especially not when you invest your time and energy into training fledgling agents to achieve success. The advisor community is brimming with growth and possibility – why not let our own mindsets match?
The training of advisors, however, is where our industry could use the most help. It starts with community and mentorship; the former is easy enough to find even outside of the walls of our host agency, but the latter is a more limited resource. We’ve intentionally built our community in a way that creates lateral mentorship by focusing on the empowerment of each individual. Do for one what you wish you could do for all.
3. We need to open the cages that bind creativity.
The traditional hosting model relies on the fact that the more advisors need you, the more they’ll never go anywhere else. There are two ways in which they can rely on you, and most business models reflect the choice: you provide the best support or you provide the greatest financial incentive. While our businesses certainly could not survive by giving everything away, they are less likely to survive in the era of teams when they aren’t properly aligned between support and financial upside.
When I operated a team within a team, I began to feel caged by the tiered commission model. The more dollars I made, the more I needed to reinvest in my business. However, I had less to reinvest because of the sheer amount I was giving away to my host, despite the fact that I was on one of the highest percentage splits found in the industry. It occurred to me that a traditional split model may not be the way of the future, especially for high producers and teams who no longer need the level of support that justifies giving away that percentage.
When we reevaluated what high producers and teams may need, it looked less like a traditional split model and more like a partnership. When the pandemic hit and everyone’s numbers flatlined, ICs began to realize the downside of risk. As we bounce back, it’s our duty to ensure our advisors get to enjoy the upside of such.
Today’s modern travel advisor is begging for a certain direction that promotes their autonomy and desire to grow, one that educates them so they are not flying blindly, and one that positions them to reap the full benefit of their success. When we embrace this, we are not doing so to train our competition. Instead, we are raising the next generation of leaders who will bring positive change and innovation to our industry.
