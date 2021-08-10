Cali Hersh | August 10, 2021 11:27 AM ET
The Success Travel Advisor Collaboration Brings
Working in the travel industry sure has its perks. We get into this business because we are passionate about travel and jump at any and all chances to trek around the world and check out hotels and experiences. This is the part that our clients, friends and family see daily – especially plastered on social media. However, the secret side to this business is what made me fall in love with the industry. Behind the scenes in our industry is summed up in one word: collaboration.
I have worked in other industries, and there is always a sense of competition. Not in this business! There are plenty of clients to go around, and everybody has their own networks, so we are never fighting for clients. When I joined this industry two years ago, I couldn’t believe how often my team members, and even strangers on the internet, were willing to help me.
My first dive into this incredible teamwork was Amiko, which is an exclusive organization created by Marisa Costa for Luxury Travel Advisors. In this organization, we ask each other questions and share feedback about properties, tours, suppliers, etc. I couldn’t believe it when I posted my first question and received answers from other advisors from different host agencies all over the country.
Since Covid, there have also been a number of Facebook groups that have popped up that focus on specific destinations which have been incredibly helpful. My favorite is Lori Gold’s group, ‘The Resorts of the Riviera Maya.’ In this group, Travel Advisors of all ages give feedback on properties that they have just visited themselves or let us know about client experiences. Nobody gets paid to host or write in these groups – all the comments are done simply to help each other succeed! I use these resources on a daily basis, and I always tell my clients that if I haven’t been somewhere, then I definitely have a colleague who has.
The absolute best form of collaboration and teamwork comes from my own agency, Embark Beyond. Every morning we have a team lineup, where our agents from around the globe hop on Zoom to talk about everything travel related. We are kept informed about Covid updates and any new changes on the restrictions from countries where our clients are traveling. We share where we’ve been, where we’re going, what to look out for and who to meet along the way. We end each morning with ‘wins and fails’ in which we share a great experience with a client, hotel or supplier, or a mistake that we made so that others can learn from our failures.
In addition to seeing each other every morning, we also have a very large group text. I can’t tell you how many times I have sent a colleague an itinerary I created for a client, and also how many times I’ve received one myself. I wish that I could know everything about everything, but I can’t, and by sharing resources we all continue to look like superstars in our client's eyes. I certainly wouldn’t get as far if all my colleagues weren’t as helpful.
We all help each other do our job really well and make us all sound like experts even if we haven’t experienced a destination ourselves. We continue to ‘wow’ our clients with our knowledge base, and we couldn’t do it without the support from others. I too, give back as much as I can. I always answer any questions or give suggestions, as it all comes full circle.
I am dedicating this article to the travel industry and all the support we give to each other, which was especially needed after this crazy year and a half. It’s great to wake up every day in an industry where we all want each other to be successful.
