There's Always a Day Trip
Short on time off? Strapped for cash? Can't find a pet sitter? Take a day trip.
Hit the beach, venture out to the mountains or head into the city. Consider a one-day adventure to one of the country's many scenic national parks. You can't go wrong.
It doesn't matter if you're going somewhere you've never been or visiting a place for the 10th time—there's always something new to experience, whether it's a new restaurant, a street you have yet to travel down or an event you've always wanted to attend.
If you're lacking inspiration, simply open Google Maps and point to a spot. Seriously, you'll be surprised what you might find. Settle on something less than three hours away from home so you're not spending the entire day in the car. Nonetheless, be sure to embrace the drive and make the most of your time on the road with a playlist of your favorite songs or podcasts. Good old fashioned conversation works too if you've got a travel partner.
Average gas prices continue to fall across the country, according to AAA, meaning you can go farther for less this summer. As of this month, the national gas average was down to $2.81 per gallon, 13 cents less than last year.
A day trip eliminates the need for an expensive hotel stay, expanding the list of potential destinations within driving distance. There's also no need to spend a ton on meals if you plan ahead and pack up a cooler with food and drinks from home.
Get on the road early and stay late. This way you'll beat the rush and avoid the mad dash home. You'll inevitably be tired and likely not looking forward to the drive home, so take turns behind the wheel and grab a coffee to get you over the finish line.
As a beach bum, there's nothing I love more than waking up with the sunrise and riding home into the sunset. A day trip also gives you the flexibility to travel at the very last minute, meaning you can check the weather forecast and pick a day with the best possible conditions. Likewise, you can always cancel a day trip without consequence since you haven't booked a flight or hotel.
If your day trip turns into an overnight trip, easy-to-use apps like HotelTonight make it easy to snag a comfortable room at the last possible minute.
After a day trip, you'll feel a tremendous sense of satisfaction having accomplished so much in so little time. That's not to say you have to rush. Plan ahead so you can take your time. It's always smart to give yourself checkpoints. Know approximately how long your drive home is going to be and make sure to be packed up and on your way at the right time.
So what are you waiting for? Fill up that tank, load up the car and see how much fun you can pack into one day.
