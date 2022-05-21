Guest Author | May 20, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Top 5 Reasons to Book Luxury Villa Rentals Through Travel Advisors
Article written by Willie Fernandez, CMO, Rental Escapes. Fernandez’s experience in the travel industry spans more than 30 years across the cruise, hotel, vacation and villa industries. He is an accomplished and award-winning digital marketer who has transformed some of the industry’s most recognized brands.
For the past two years, the travel industry has undergone a season of hibernation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as travel restrictions and regulations around the world continue to subside, there seems to be a universal desire to travel. As the travel industry bounces back, people are longing to embark upon trips to reconnect with friends and family, in both new and familiar destinations. In an effort to make up for lost time, travelers are increasingly yearning for over-the-top luxury vacation experiences, and even the most D.I.Y-inclined travelers are now looking towards the trusted travel advisor community to transform their dreams into reality.
When it comes to luxury travel, travel advisors are renowned for personalizing guest experiences and exceeding expectations, which is exactly what people are looking for in today’s environment. There are endless benefits to utilizing travel advisors, especially when it comes to luxury villa rentals. Here’s a look at the top five reasons to book luxury villa rentals through travel advisors.
Creating Unforgettable Moments
Travelers today are predominantly looking for one thing – creating memories that will last a lifetime. It’s the moment they share a cocktail while dining over an active volcano, or the second they are floating next to a great white shark in South Africa when their fear turns to awe. When booking a luxury travel experience through a trusted travel advisor, travelers can truly live in the moment and relish in real time.
With a joint passion for delivering supreme guest experiences, travel advisors rely on trusted luxury villa rental providers to help them build dream trips from beginning to end. Their clients don’t have to face the overwhelming stress of planning their next excursion, coordinating complicated flight itineraries, having a relaxing home base with ample space or making sure dinner reservations are in place. With luxury villa rentals, travel advisors can rest assured that their clients will be pampered throughout their stay with unforgettable amenities like in-villa spa treatments, gourmet kitchens, movie theater rooms, private fitness classes, access to luxury cars, outstanding pools with jaw-dropping views and much more.
Customization of Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunities
Travel advisors are laser-focused on delivering once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to travelers. They take time to truly understand each traveler’s dream, so they can tailor every detail to meet their needs. If a traveler is interested in an epic adventure at sea, for example, a travel advisor can introduce a variety of lavish excursions like chartering a private boat, booking a scuba diving venture or sailing out for a deep-sea fishing escapade.
The destination-specific, first-hand knowledge that travel advisors have allows them to create extremely niche experiences for travelers with any request. Additionally, when travelers stay in a luxury villa rental, oftentimes they will come with an array of dedicated staff who will tend to their every need and further up the ante for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A highlight of this – and one of the most requested staffing options – is a private chef who will prepare incredible cuisine using local, high-quality ingredients.
Navigation During the Return of Travel
Experts are calling the summer of 2022 the “summer of travel chaos”. The travel industry is preparing to ramp back up following its long pause, and people are rushing to plan vacation experiences around the world. During peak travel season, travel advisors can help navigate the chaos as they handle travelers’ booking details and rearrange plans, while updating their clients every step of the way.
Throughout the pandemic, travelers experienced cancelations, delays or transportation disruptions that ruined their experiences. Travelers can avoid these pain points by booking through travel advisors as they are equipped to create alternative plans and ensure seamlessly smooth vacation experiences. Travel advisors have exclusive relationships with renowned travel partners and are able to recommend luxury villa rental providers who work hand-in-hand with the most reputable property management companies in each destination, to guarantee a high standard of trust and commitment that is needed for the upcoming travel season.
Expert Guidance on Rules and Regulations
The rules and regulations that were introduced with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic added an entirely new realm of confusion to the travel industry, and the continued fluctuation has made it difficult for travelers to prepare for vacations. Expert travel advisors constantly research the latest global health guidelines and offer in-depth knowledge about destinations’ requirements, making it easier for travelers to comprehend.
Travel advisors can also rely on the industry-leading personal concierge services of luxury villa rental providers to communicate COVID-19 risk assessment by country to ensure each traveler is comfortable. Luxury villa rental providers make recommendations that cater to the needs and desires of each traveler, taking into account travel requirements, mask mandates and the vaccination status for global travel.
Group Travel Expertise
Whether traveling solo, with a partner or with a group, travel advisors offer expertise in planning travel for everyone. Booking through a travel advisor relieves stress for those traveling with a group during a vacation so people can focus on spending quality time together.
With the average group size of a villa rental being eight to ten guests, travel advisors’ expertise enables them to make destination recommendations and comparisons to help the group find the perfect rental that caters to each individual's desires. Whether debating between Tulum and Cancun, Saint Martin and Sint Maarten, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios or Cap Cana and Casa de Campo, travel advisors are ready to help plan vacations for groups of all of sizes and align all members’ schedules for an optimal vacation experience.
As we look ahead to the highly anticipated summer of travel demand, there is an array of variables that can affect travelers’ vacation experiences. As the travel industry becomes inundated and travelers’ dreams continue to reach new heights, travel advisors are trusted to provide surreal experiences for travelers while guaranteeing luxury villa vacations that are safe, reliable and personalized – creating moments that will last a lifetime.
