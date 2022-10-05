Rich Thomaselli | October 05, 2022 10:00 AM ET
Travel Community Steps Up With Extraordinary Effort After Hurricane Ian
The travel industry is no different than Coca-Cola versus Pepsi, Hertz versus Avis or Levi’s versus Wrangler. It’s a competitive industry with natural rivalries in almost every sector of travel.
Except when it comes to helping each other in dire circumstances. That’s when competitiveness becomes camaraderie for the sake of one goal—to help.
And what we learned on Monday—really, throughout the last week, ever since Hurricane Ian made landfall and tore its way through Florida, South Carolina and up the east coast—makes me proud to be able to cover the industry and to tell some of these stories.
VISIT FLORIDA, the official tourism arm of the country’s second-most popular tourist destination, showed why travel partners at every level have that aforementioned attribute in their DNA—to be of service to others. And here’s what the group did.
When Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday, it came ashore in the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida’s Lee County. When VISIT FLORIDA eventually learned that there were 23 families in the county who had evacuated their homes with an infant that was receiving Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) care, the tourism group acted immediately.
The babies were transferred to hospitals in Broward County near Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and their families had lodging arranged for them through Broward hospitality leaders.
With VISIT FLORIDA at the helm, the tourism board secured accommodations for every single family in need of assistance.
Spanning donated rooms from 19 hoteliers in Broward County, the accommodations will be provided to the families free of charge while their babies receive life-saving medical care from Broward Health, Joe DiMaggio, Memorial Miramar, and Memorial West Hospital.
VISIT FLORIDA, in a press release, said “This is just one example of how Florida’s hospitality community serves our state.”
No, it’s not.
This makes it sound like it was just a gesture on the part of VISIT FLORIDA, although I certainly understand that in this difficult time of destruction and death that no one wants to pat themselves on the back.
Nonetheless, VISIT FLORIDA deserves all the accolades. Yes, this was a kind gesture. But it was also extraordinary by all involved.
“We are humbled to be able to help Floridians recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian,” Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO said in a statement. “This incredible act of generosity from our hotel partners ensures that some of Florida’s most vulnerable residents are still able to get critical medical care despite being displaced by the storm. We sincerely thank these hotels for their donations to Florida’s NICU families and making such a positive impact on our state.”
Hotels donating rooms include:
Bahia Mar
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
Costa Hollywood
Diplomat Beach Resort
Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street
Four Seasons Ft. Lauderdale
Harbor Beach
Hilton Garden Ft. Lauderdale Airport
Hollywood Beach Marriott
Hotel Maren Curio Collection by Hilton
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Marriott Ft. Lauderdale Airport
Renaissance Fort Lauderdale West - Plantation
Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale
Riverside Hotel
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
The Pelican Grand
W Fort Lauderdale
"When Dana Young contacted us to help these Southwest Florida families in need, the answer was an immediate "YES" and we mobilized,” Heiko Dobrikow, Executive Vice President and GM of The Las Olas Company/Riverside Hotel, said. “Within less than 12 hours, the Broward County Hoteliers committed to take care of our fellow residents and provide a small sense of peace during their difficult times."
Because that’s just what the travel community does.
It takes care of others.
And always has.
More Florida
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS