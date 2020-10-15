Brian Major | October 15, 2020 3:20 PM ET
Travel Halt Brings Back Memories
As a travel writer, I’m pretty philosophical regarding 2020’s coronavirus-driven travel shutdown. I certainly miss traveling. But after heading off in one direction or another every month for 20-plus years, I’m frankly appreciative of the break. I’m certain I’ll return to the road at some point, perhaps soon.
One thing the disruption has given me is an opportunity to look around my home office (where I spend most of my time these days) at the photos and mementos I collected as I sailed aboard more than 100 cruise ships, slept in countless hotel rooms, flew aboard all manner of airplanes and walked for miles around airports large and small.
One item I treasure is something of a mystery to me, as I can’t say exactly where I obtained it: a shoebox-sized bright blue diorama featuring a trans-Atlantic ocean liner. The cut-out liner features generalized but indeterminate livery and the red-topped smokestacks typical of transatlantic era ships.
The ship bobs across an ocean of blue cardboard waves, and the diorama plays “Anchors Aweigh” when a string extending from the bottom is pulled. It’s as charming a souvenir as I’ve ever come across and for me a fitting reminder of a period during which I sailed aboard several new ships each year.
I also have a laminated poster depicting the June 1934 cover of an issue of a travel trade publication for which I worked years ago. The cover’s hand-drawn images include a steamship, a railroad train, a propeller-powered passenger plane and a dirigible, recalling bygone travel era.
Ironically the cover’s sub-headlines refer to articles that reflect contemporary leisure travel concerns including “Mexico an All-Year Travel Paradise,” and “Some Thoughts on World Cruise Bookings.” Change sometimes occurs slowly.
The 1999 adoption of the euro as Europe’s primary currency made French francs, Italian lira and other notes obsolete. I managed to keep about one dozen of what I assume are now worthless yet artistically intriguing bills from my European excursions.
I placed some of the most colorful bills in frames. They’re great to look at and complement other photos with friends and colleagues near European sites including the Champs-Élysées, St. Marks Square and the Church of San Domenico in Taormina, Sicily.
There are items from some fairly recent travels, like a replica yole boat from Martinique, and others from long-ago journeys, like the leather-bound whisky flask I received on a flight aboard a supersonic British Airways Concorde prior to the model’s 2003 retirement.
Yet my favorite may be a simple 5” by 7” color photo of me standing on a dock in Malaga, Spain in 1993. The now-forgotten ship in the background, Cunard Line’s Cunard Princess, was relatively old even then and largely devoid of the myriad facilities and amenities found aboard today’s cruise vessels.
Yet that sailing would be one I recall fondly to this day. It was my first to the Mediterranean. The small group of travel writers I sailed with were wonderful company, and we remain friendly with each other to this day.
It was an ideal way to launch what for me was a new career covering travel. It’s been a great ride, and while I know I will return to traveling again soon, I’m happy to have treasured reminders of those wonderful trips.
