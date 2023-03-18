Guest Author | March 18, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Traveler Risks, Fears and Mistakes Revealed
Dan Richards is CEO of Global Rescue, the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services, and serves on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Following more than two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, travel experts predict travelers will re-engage in 2023 and boost global tourism by 30 percent.
The turnaround in travel is prompting two key questions.
First, will the diminishing coronavirus health threat lead to increased purchases of medical evacuation protection, travel health insurance and trip protection? Yes, based on our indicators, we expect a 40 percent-plus increase in demand for travel protection services. Whether it’s flight disruptions, war, natural disaster or a pandemic, the new normal for travelers includes travel protection for emergency medical services and evacuation. Travel protection services are no longer a take-it-or-leave-it option.
Second, will the past two years of pandemic disruption leave lasting lessons for international travelers? The answers are mixed, based on the results of the Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey.
Unnecessary Risks
Checking the medical and healthcare capabilities of foreign destinations is an essential travel-planning step that many travelers don’t do, and one that puts them at unnecessary risk. The Global Rescue survey exposed that one-out-of-four international travelers have needed hospitalization or medical attention during travel but only 38 percent researched the quality of medical care at their destination before traveling abroad. The balance (62 percent) did not do any research in advance.
Hospital and medical staff capabilities differ from country to country and region to region. Triage may be done differently than it is in the United States. Treatment protocols can vary. Medications may not look the same. Some hospitals use IVs with glass bottles instead of plastic bags.
Travelers should obtain destination reports covering the quality and availability of healthcare in the locations they’re visiting before taking a trip. In today's travel landscape, you may not want to travel to any destination where the level of medical care isn't up to your standards unless you have medical evacuation services. It puts you, your health and your trip at risk.
Shifting Traveler Fears
Traveler fear of COVID-related illness has plummeted and is no longer the leading concern. But personal health and safety remain the greatest anxieties when it comes to international travel. More than a third of travelers (37 percent) said their biggest fear is suffering a non-COVID illness or injury, followed by civil unrest (14 percent), trip cancellation (12 percent), robbery (4 percent), natural disasters (3 percent) and nuclear attack (less than 1 percent).
Understandably, most experienced international travelers take precautions to allay their health and safety concerns before taking a trip abroad. More than half (54 percent) of the travelers completing the survey said they obtain a pre-travel health consultation with a physician to discuss their itinerary, pre-existing conditions, a medications list and any health concerns they may have to decrease medical risks during travel.
The results, however, are in stark contrast to most American travelers of whom only 25 to 30 percent sought medical advice before visiting countries overseas, according to Mass General Brigham.
Travel often includes significant changes in altitude and climate, as well as exposure to unusual microbes, parasites and insects. Chronic health conditions and the use of certain medications can increase your health risks during travel. These risks vary by destination, activities and how you travel. Pre-travel health screenings avert dangerous mistakes.
New Worries, Old Mistakes
When it comes to traveling internationally there are other concerns travelers have that, while less severe than illness or injury, are nevertheless worrisome.
Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of survey respondents said hotel and lodging safety was most important, while 10 percent worry about car service and taxi safety. Some want to know if the destination is safe for families (15 percent) or women (11 percent) to travel. Ten percent want to know if they’ll need physical protection. Identity theft and cyber security remain important concerns with 9 percent of respondents. Less than 3 percent worry about automobile rental safety or environmental safety.
Many travelers are re-learning how to travel following years of limited travel availability and pandemic protocols. According to the Global Rescue survey, even the most well-traveled individuals make mistakes. Survey respondents admitted that over-packing (28 percent) was the biggest travel mistake since returning to travel, distantly followed by overly ambitious travel itineraries (9 percent).
Travel mistakes like forgetting an international plug adapter, failing to change your phone data plan, drinking unsafe water or forgetting to notify your bank you would be out of the country each accounted for 4 percent or fewer responses. Letting your passport or Trusted Traveler Program membership expire, tipping inappropriately, forgetting your prescription medicine, or medical security protection each accounted for fewer than 2 percent of responses.
Despite shifting attitudes, travelers’ confidence is skyrocketing – and driving an increase in worldwide tourism. They are mitigating their worries by safeguarding their health and safety with pre-travel health screenings, medical facility destination reports and travel protection services.
