Rich Thomaselli | September 24, 2022 4:54 PM ET
Two Theories Why Airlines Are Squeezing Travel Advisors
There have been too many examples in recent months of airlines squeezing – some might use the word ‘stiffing’ – travel advisors out of their fees and compensation.
I have two theories for that, both somewhat intertwined yet neither one very compelling.
Either the airlines are full of hubris, or they’re full of apathy.
Like I said, neither is a very good look for carriers both domestic and international. And this has been an unwelcome trend. As recently as last month, Qantas Airways said it was cutting commissions to advisors from five percent per ticket to just one percent – and 80 percent reduction. This after the entire industry took it on the chin for two years because of the pandemic, losing money hand over fist as travel became almost an afterthought for most people in the wake of the pandemic.
So much for brotherhood in the sector, hey?
As I wrote back in July after the news about Qantas came out, it was noted that Emirates Airlines, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and U.S.-based carriers American Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines also planned to follow suit.
There seems to be a sense of hubris among the airlines, and I liken it to people who think they can do a better job of selling their home instead of having to fork over a certain percentage to a real estate agent. They think they know more than a professional and think they can save a few bucks. That’s the airlines right now. They believe they have their audience back thanks to pent-up demand, and they can afford to cut out the middleman and just lower the compensation of travel agents since carriers believe the desire for travel is back whether the public uses a travel agent or not.
That’s foolhardy, of course. But not as bad as my other theory. Perhaps the airlines just don’t care.
I’m trying hard not to believe that. I don’t want to think the airlines could be that callous as to think saving a couple of dollars on travel advisor fees is going to make an appreciable difference in their bottom line. I mean, it could, but that just smacks of pettiness. It reminds me of former American Airlines CEO Robert Crandall, who famously ordered workers to remove one olive from every salad served onboard because it would save the company $100,000 a year. His reasoning? Nobody would notice one less olive.
Methinks it’s the same situation here. Airlines are thinking travel advisors won’t mind losing a few percentage points on fees if they can keep the business.
That’s not how it works.
And that’s a harsh assessment on my end. I get it. But as harsh as it is to think of why airlines are doing this to travel advisors, I’m hard-pressed to come up with anything resembling a legitimate reason.
