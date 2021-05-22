Rich Thomaselli | May 22, 2021 5:10 PM ET
We Should End the Airline Mask Mandate in September
There’s no going back.
How many times have you heard that expression, or some sort of metaphor thereof? The horses are out of the barn, you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube, that ship has sailed, you can’t un-ring the bell, and so on.
I strongly believe that is true with the travel industry – and beyond – in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re not going back to the way airlines once cleaned their planes. We’re not going back to any kind of air filter that doesn’t have the phrase HEPA in front of it. We’re not going back to a majority of business meetings that involve flying instead of Zoom calls.
But face masks is a different story.
Although there’s an obvious question that we’ll get to in a moment, I am in agreement with Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.
Appearing on NBC Nightly News on Thursday, Minicucci told anchor Lester Holt that one thing that would help speed the return of airline travel would be if the government eventually drops the mask requirement on public transportation, especially airlines and airports.
The mandate is in effect until September, which would be a good time to loosen the restrictions.
“I think as vaccinations increase, I think we've proven scientifically that the environment onboard the aircraft is safe with HEPA filters and the way the air circulates on the airplane,” he said. “I’m hoping that the government does relax that policy. But for now, it is a federally mandated requirement and we'll comply with that.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has already relaxed the rules on wearing masks if you’ve already been vaccinated, so now it remains to be seen whether the airline industry can lobby for the same outcome.
The big question, of course, is whether not having a mask policy would draw more travelers than having required mask-wearing? Or, better put, in dollars and cents – does the amount of potential airline passengers who won’t currently fly because they don’t want to wear a mask outnumber the amount of passengers who have no problem donning a mask for the sake of travel?
After all, let’s face it. If the airlines have shown us anything with their ridiculous fees, it’s the money that matters. Trust me, they will go through this with a fine-tooth comb to see which is more lucrative to them.
See, this is something that’s hard to go back from. If anything, there is a sense of safety among the masks being worn on airplanes these days – though that statement is fairly loose considering there’s also a dramatic increase in on-board incidents among passengers, mostly involving the wearing of a mask.
There’s plenty to consider, yes.
But in the end, there are very few things left in this new world that can be considered ‘normal.’ Lifting the mask restriction would be a good first step.
More United States
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS