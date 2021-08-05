Janeen Christoff | August 04, 2021 7:00 AM ET
What Happened to the Travel Tax Credit?
There was a lot of promise for a travel tax credit at the beginning of the year, but the idea has fizzled. As the resurgence of COVID-19 cases makes for an uneven recovery and as the summer travel peak begins to settle, should the idea make a reappearance?
New research shows that the cost of travel is creating anxiety among U.S. travelers, and a tax incentive could lead to a more even recovery for travel-dependent businesses.
Eighty-nine percent of Americans have anxiety about leaving their homes for summer vacation, according to a survey from home security company Vivint. Travel costs (57 percent), home security (42 percent), COVID-19 (39 percent) and travel delays (34 percent) were people’s top anxieties.
A lag in the return of business travel is also delaying a full recovery and, according to a recent study from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), hotel room revenue is predicted to drop $44 billion this year compared to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels. The association believes it could take years for the domestic hotel industry to fully recover.
“Despite an uptick in leisure travel, midway through 2021 we’re still seeing that the road to a full recovery for America’s hotels is long and uneven. These findings show the economic devastation still facing hotel markets and underscore the need for targeted relief from Congress for hotel workers and small businesses,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.
Could something like a travel tax credit lead to a more even recovery and encourage more people to travel, especially for business and during off-peak seasons?
The original “Explore America” Tax Credit idea circulated Congress back during June of 2020. It called for up to $4,000 in tax breaks for vacation expenses at hotels, theme parks and other tourism businesses through the end of 2021.
Back then, Rogers noted: "We've for years been trying to tell our story about how impactful our industry is on local economies, and sometimes I felt like we were trying to convince people of something that they didn't want to be convinced about," he said. "They're convinced now. Now, the question is how much are they willing to invest in it?"
His statement echoed one from Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association who noted: "We've proposed a tax credit for travel, and we want to show people that it's addictive because when people travel, they spend money and they create jobs," said Dow. "We think it's one of the easiest ways to get travel moving again."
While Americans seem to be "moving again," it could be a good idea to tweak the original idea and focus on off-season and business travel incentives to help the meetings industry recover and aid travel-dependent industries with less seasonal, more even business.
