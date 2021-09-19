Janeen Christoff | September 17, 2021 7:00 PM ET
What It Was Like to Be Back Cruising in Alaska
From the moment we boarded Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam in Seattle bound for Alaska, there was an energy in the air. I thought that it might just be that my daughter and I were excited to go on a real vacation for the first time in nearly two years – not just camping in the woods or visiting family, but a real, organized vacation with a pool, a spa and scheduled activities.
However, I soon realized that the vibe we were feeling was shared by many on board as well. It was a sense of relief and a genuine joy to be back sailing or sailing for the first time. From the crew to the ship's officers and guests, the excitement was real and we were off for our first day of sailing at sea.
While the summer was tinted with the anger of airline passengers over face mask mandates, by the fall, the ordeal seemed routine. Onboard, masks were required indoors other than while eating or drinking and it was uncommon to see a passenger disregarding the rule. To my knowledge, no one outwardly protested.
Holland America Line's rigorous safety protocols clearly put everyone concerned about safety at ease. All those on board were required to be vaccinated. Everyone also submitted a negative PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 before boarding the ship. Holland America dealt with the collection of this information in a seamless, friendly manner, making boarding a breeze and delivering guests onboard relaxed rather than stressed. That continued throughout the sailing.
The spirit of the Holland America crew onboard the Nieuw Amsterdam was also infectious. Guests could tell that they were happy to be back to work onboard the ship after so many months away.
Capacity limits also led to a less stressful experience onboard. Restaurants were not overcrowded, just well-populated. Leaving the ship when it arrived in port was easy, and there was never a long line. Ports were less crowded because there were just one or two ships there at a time. All of this led to an experience that felt exclusive and intimate.
While COVID restrictions have led to many of these changes and alterations, it's something to consider when cruising returns at full pace if it's not worth keeping some of these measures in place to give guests this sense of excitement and intimacy in the destination that sometimes seems overrun with visitors.
More Alaska
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS