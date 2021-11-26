Codie Liermann | November 26, 2021 6:00 PM ET
What It’s Like Traveling to The Bahamas Right Now
Crystal clear ocean water, sun-drenched beaches, laidback Caribbean island life... what more could a vacationer want?
The Bahamas offers visitors all this and much more. This Caribbean island chain is currently listed as a Level 3 destination advising travelers to reconsider travel, but it remains a popular vacation spot for Americans due to its convenient location and thorough COVID-19 protocols.
In comparison to other Caribbean destinations I’ve traveled to over the past year, this one was among those with the most extensive pre-arrival checklists. As long as you’re prepared, though, the vacation is well worth the extra steps.
Being last-minute won’t work when traveling to this destination – the key is to have a checklist and up-to-date resources and reference them early on.
To enter The Bahamas, vaccinated travelers must provide a negative COVID-19 test (either a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR) that was taken no more than five days prior to the date of arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must show a negative PCR test result.
Once test results are in, all travelers need to apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa. The visa is $40 for U.S. and Canadian citizens and includes COVID-19 health insurance for the duration of the stay. Once the visa application goes through, applicants will either see green for approved, yellow for pending review or red for denied. Travelers will need a green status prior to boarding their flights.
The trick is getting your COVID test done early enough, but not earlier than the five-day timeframe, and getting the results back in time to fill out the visa and get a green status before departure.
The arrival process into The Bahamas is fairly normal, with the addition of having to show these documents and wear a face covering. Although resorts may vary, strict COVID-19 protocols are implemented throughout the island, including mask wearing and social distancing when possible.
I used the reliable Simon's Transports Ltd. for round trip airport transportation and stayed at the all-inclusive Riu Palace Paradise Island, and masks were required both during the rides and at all times at the resort indoors and when interacting with staff outdoors.
It might seem daunting at first, but the requirements are not too time-consuming as long as you look into everything in advance. It’s all worth it the moment you step foot into vacation mode.
The departure process from Lynden Pindling International Airport makes up for the pre-arrival protocols, as it provides preclearance entry into the United States. In other words, travelers go through customs before they depart which allows them to bypass the process upon arriving home. To top it off, the airport is one of the select few that offer Global Entry, making the departure experience even more of a breeze.
Travel requirements are constantly changing, and the best thing to do when planning a trip is work with a travel advisor. Advisors stay up to date on all the changes and are your go-to resource throughout the trip.
Traveling is not exactly what it use to be, but don’t let the restrictions hinder you from taking a vacation. You’ll quickly figure out it’s just what you needed. Right now, travelers can take advantage of a slew of Black Friday and Cyber Monday hotel deals when booking a trip to this destination.
