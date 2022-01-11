Frank Belzer | January 11, 2022 5:00 PM ET
What the Travel Industry Could Have Done Better in Response to Outbreaks
I heard a quote recently from singer and songwriter Don Henley. It was about how many musicians had found themselves ruined by various forms of substance abuse. In discussing the causes, he said, "in many ways, success can be as frightening as a failure." Over the past 24 months, our industry has had its share of failures. We watched as COVID swept across the planet and paralyzed businesses everywhere. We saw companies in our space struggle with staff reductions, mixed messages from authorities about the disease, revenue streams disappearing and worst of all, the loss of friends, colleagues and family members that succumbed to the virus.
Just a short time ago we all felt as if we were on the precipice of returning success, borders were opening, vaccinations stats were going up, people were traveling again and talking about traveling a lot and the protocols to protect consumers were in place.
But perhaps we again found success to be as scary as failure?
I, for one, worried that we might be celebrating too soon. I knew why we are, and I want to do the same. However, I recognized that sometimes celebrations can stop us from doing what we need to do to win. Imagine a football team with only a minute left in the game, leading by one goal, decides to start celebrating before the game is over! Dangerous, and they would stand a good chance of losing the match. My point is that we still had quite a bit of sorting out to do and loose ends to finish up, and the looming danger of new variants and potential border closings were genuine possibilities. I kept asking if we were ready for round two if God forbid that happened?
So maybe now, after a round two did indeed resume, we should pause and consider what we might have done better and what we could do in the future. Our industry could improve our responses and solutions, and we should commit to that happening in the future. Things like:
1. Improved proactive industry leadership - Let's face it, we know our customers, the travel process, the pinch points, the gaps and where the risks lie better than anyone in politics or healthcare. We should have laid out a plan to resolve travel concerns immediately; we should have led the discussion rather than standing on the sidelines. We have agencies and consortiums that we always thought would do so in times of crisis, and they failed to help us speak with one voice. That voice, I am sure, would have protected guests and allowed for a return to normalcy much quicker than what occurred.
2. More thought leadership - We had an opportunity to speak about and adopt new technologies to eradicate the virus in many of our unique environments. Some cruise lines led by installing ventilation systems that did this, and some hotels adopted a process to clean linens and remove all pathogens, but these stories were too rare. Outsiders looking in would think we were dinosaurs that did not want to leverage new technologies to protect guests, which should have been an obvious priority. Even if the impact on the actual virus was minimal the message it sent to travelers and consumers would have been huge. Unfortunately, instead of a loud noise, it was a mild whisper.
3. More clarity around customer expectations – I have read a lot of assumptions and anecdotes, but I am surprised that we have not conducted more research on what consumers really want from us as part of these new conditions. We know that opinions around vaccines and facemasks are divisive but what about everything else? There is no doubt that traumatic events change consumer behavior, and we need to know what has changed because of 21 months of near isolation. We still do not know, but we are moving ahead anyway.
I don’t intend to rain on any parades or to be too cynical. I just think we need to have an honest de-brief and learn from our experiences. Asking introspective questions as to what we could have done better or differently is a proven formula for any effective coaching session. We don’t need to be afraid of our returning success, provided we learn all the necessary lessons from the past 24 months.
