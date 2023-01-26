Patrick Clarke | January 26, 2023 12:42 PM ET
What To Expect Crossing an International Land Border
Traveling internationally can seem daunting at first but in reality it's a breeze when you know exactly what to expect.
However, most Americans venturing overseas are doing so via airplane or cruise ship as the U.S. shares land borders with only two countries in Canada and Mexico. I recently took a road trip to the former and I'm here to say that crossing an international land border is quite simple.
Of course, you'll need a valid passport book or passport card. The latter is cheaper, similar to a driver's license and will work at U.S. land border crossings and sea ports-of-entry from Canada, Mexico, Caribbean countries and Bermuda but won't work for international air travel.
Meanwhile, children under 16 will only need proof of U.S. citizenship to enter Canada.
On my trip, I entered British Columbia from northern Idaho—which shares just 45 miles and only two land border crossings with Canada—so traffic was relatively light at the border crossing. Nonetheless, travelers can go online to view webcams and traffic updates ahead of time to avoid potential backups or inclement weather.
What's more, these ports are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round so you shouldn't ever be turned away even when traveling at off hours.
When you get the green light and it's your turn to approach the booth you'll roll down your window and hand over the passport books or cards for everyone in your vehicle. You'll be asked a series of questions, easy things like where you're headed, where you're coming from and how long you intend to stay in the country.
You might also be asked about any items you may be transporting across the border such as produce, alcohol, cannabis or firearms. There may or may not be an out-of-the-blue question as well. In my case, we were asked about whether we've ever been in front of a judge.
Ultimately, honesty is your best and fastest route across the border. Upon your return, if you're unsure about whether to declare something you purchased or obtained abroad you can always ask the customs official to get their input.
If you're traveling with a pet you'll want to make sure you have proof of an up-to-date rabies vaccination just in case. We were asked about our dog's status before entering Canada but the customs official never requested to see proof.
Having valid documentation and having it handy at the border will have you on your way 10 out of 10 times.
Visit the U.S. Department of State—Bureau of Consular Affairs' website for more information.
