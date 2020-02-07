Claudette Covey | February 07, 2020 2:00 PM ET
What’s Booking: Broadway, England
If your clients are looking for excursions from London, or simply want to explore a new area of England, consider recommending the Cotswolds in the central and southwestern region of the country. With its rolling hills, quaint limestone villages and historic castles and manors, the Cotswolds is a favorite of many an Anglophile.
Epitomizing the region’s charm is Broadway in Worcestershire county, which is often referred to as “the jewel of the Cotswolds.” The Lygon Arms—which comes highly recommended by Claire Schoeder of Travel Edge in Atlanta—further accentuates that charm.
Set in a 16th-coaching inn, the hotel features 86 guestrooms and suites. “Half the rooms are in the historic, original buildings and the others are in the two more modern wings,” she said. “There is also a wonderful thatched cottage on the grounds, which is great for a romantic time away.”
The Lygon Arms would appeal to well-heeled travelers who are interested in culture and history and “appreciate the finer things in life,” Schoeder said.
Broadway itself was a perennial favorite with artists and writers, including Oscar Wilde, Claude Monet and John Singer-Sargent.
Visitors can walk to the Broadway Tower, which at 1,024 feet offer sweeping views encompassing 14 counties. “Broadway also has a number of antique shops—businesses found throughout the Cotswolds,” Schoeder said
Nearby attractions include Sudeley Castle & Gardens, whose history stretches more than 1,000 years and was once the home of Katherine of Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives; Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill’s birthplace and the home of the Duke of Marlborough; and Charlecote Park on the Avon River, which dates back to 1551 and where William Shakespeare is said to have poached deer.
On the dining front, Schoeder recommended the Lygon Arms’ Lygon Bar and Grill, which focuses on British fare, as well as the more casual Lygon Wine Bar, serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
Other restaurant suggestions included pub at The Crown and Trumpet Inn, Tattersal’s Brasserie at the Broadway Hotel and Hook at the Fish Hotel right outside of town.
Since some of the sites are outside of Broadway itself, so Schoeder noted that travelers would need a car and driver or rental to explore. “A scenic drive through the area will also take you to a number of other delightful Cotswold towns,” she said.
