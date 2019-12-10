Claudette Covey | December 10, 2019 7:00 AM ET
What's Booking: Cuba
For many American travelers, the prevailing perception is that it's no longer possible to travel to Cuba because of U.S. government restrictions that make it illegal for U.S. citizens to reach the destination.
But as Ben Gritzewsky, an independent travel advisor with FROSH told me, that perception is a misperception. As he noted, there are 12 valid reasons in support of the Cuban people that enable Americans to travel to the destination without fear of being sanctioned by the U.S. government, including engaging with artists and musicians, exploring independent museums and markets and attending dance and art classes.
“As an introduction, it’s not hard to experience Havana for a long weekend,” he said. “It’s a one hour flight from Miami and two hours from Houston.”
Although U.S. visitors are not permitted to stay in certain hotels, they can be accommodated in casas paticulares, which are local homes that, for all intents purposes, operate like bed-and-breakfasts. There are also a number of hotel brands that Americans might recognize, including Iberostar and Melia, he said.
And many hotels come with colorful histories. The Habana Riviera by Iberostar, formerly the Hotel Havana Riviera, was built in 1957 by the gangster Meyer Lansky and “had one of the hippest casinos and Hollywood jet-set party scenes in Havana,” Gritzewsky said, adding that the property has retained its “atmospheric, late-50s vibe.”
Other hotels to consider include seven-story Saratoga Havana, which was built in 1879 and features a sundeck, patio and guestrooms proffering up garden views; the Iberostar Parque Central; the Melia Habana; and the Melia Cohiba.
Havana is also fast developing a hot culinary scene. “There’s a lot of focus on gastronomy,” Gritzewsky said. In addition to paladares, which are typically family-run restaurant businesses offering a taste of local cuisine, Havana’s offerings have expanded to include Chinese, Lebanese, Turkish, Japanese and French cuisine—as well pizza. “In some restaurants, you can have lobster for 10 bucks,” he added.
For fine dining, Gritzewsky recommends La Guarida, one of Havana’s first private restaurants and the spot where celebrities and VIPs go to celebrate.
El Cosinero, located in a 100-year-old former cooking oil factory, “is one of Havana’s hottest and trendiest restaurants,” he said. “ It’s so sophisticated you could be in Paris or Berlin.” It shares the building with the Fabrica de arte Cubano (the Cuban Art Factory), which features art exhibitions, live music, theatrical performances, poetry readings and dance performances—sometimes simultaneously.
Travelers will also find an eclectic collection of museums, including the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes de La Habana (National Museum of Fine Arts), Museo del Ron Havana Club (Havana Club Rum Museum), Museo Napoleonico (The Napoleon Museum) and Museo de la Revolucion (Museum of the Revolution).
“Cuba is still emerging and deserves to emerge further,” said Gritzewsky, who has traveled to the country several times, including with client groups. “It’s for open-minded clients who are looking for off-the-beaten-path destinations, and new and interesting adventures.”
