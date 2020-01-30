Claudette Covey | January 30, 2020 5:00 PM ET
What’s Booking: Oban, Scotland
When looking for ideas for the “What’s Booking” column, I ask travel advisors for hidden-gem destinations—those places not necessarily top of mind with most travelers. One of my go-to sources—Claire Schoeder, an Atlanta-based luxury advisor with Travel Edge—suggested Oban, situated on Scotland’s west coast. As always, Claire didn’t disappoint.
For starters, Oban is ideally suited as a base for exploring a variety of picturesque and culturally fascinating destinations, Claire noted. “My favorite is a trip to the islands of Mull and Iona. Iona is known for its religious history—in particular, the Iona Abbey, which is still a religious pilgrimage site today,” she said, adding that Mull features two broches (iron-age structures), six castles and “a very delightful waterfront town in Tobermory.”
For accommodations, Claire recommended the luxury, 34-room Isle of Eriska Hotel. “It’s a delightful property on a small island close to sights near Oban,” she said. Set on 300 acres, the hotel offers views of Loch Linnhe and the Morvern mountains.
Claire recommended the hotel’s dining room for fine dining experiences, with entrees including saddle of Argyll roe deer, roasted monkfish tail and spiced roasted Goosnargh duck breast. For more casual dining, she suggested The Deck, which serves flatbread sandwiches, burgers and much more.
The hotel, which is equipped with a nine-hole golf course, offers its guests an array of activities, including nature walks, clay pigeon shooting, falconry and pony trekking. “There are great trips from the hotel,” Claire said, including excursions to Fingal’s Cave, a sea cave on uninhabited island of Staffa, puffin watching and sea kayaking trips.
In Oban itself, travelers can visit the Oban Distillery, which opened in 1794; and the remains of Dunstaffnage Castle, constructed in approximately 1220 by Duncan MacDougall, the son of Earl Somerled.
A port town, Oban is known for its seafood restaurants. Claire suggested Ee-Usk, which is located on Oban Bay and features panoramic views of the area and offers a serious array of locally sourced seafood options. Claire also recommended the Coast Restaurant, which features an eclectic menu of locally sourced shellfish, fish, meats and game.
