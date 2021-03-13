Rich Thomaselli | March 13, 2021 2:20 PM ET
When Disney World Closed, You Knew It Was Bad
This is a personal story that is very much a public story, a story about my family that likely is a story about your family.
It was exactly a year ago today, March 13, that I spent the bulk of the day having a long, at times intense, conversation with my two boys, then ages 19 and 15, about life and disappointments and reality and fear.
Because it was one year ago that their world, and the worlds of millions, stopped turning.
And it was all brought home by Disney World, and that’s not an indictment but rather, as you’ll see, a twisted way of praising one of the most venerable institutions in this country.
Because until Disney World said so, this whole coronavirus thing didn’t seem real yet.
On March 13, 2020, Disney World announced it would be closing in 48 hours. That was a particularly big blow to my oldest son and his five college roommates, who had busted their humps since the previous summer to work and save the money to go to Disney World for spring break.
My two sons and I had talked about this for weeks but, to be frank, we didn’t think it would come to this. Even I, having covered the travel restrictions on overseas flights for the better part of six weeks, didn’t think it would come to this domestically.
But that’s how ingrained Disney is within our society.
When Disney World decided to close its gates, to literally shutter the Happiest Place on Earth, the severity of the pandemic literally hit home. You just had this sinking feeling that if Disney World – Disney World!! – was closing up shop, the rest of the country wasn’t far behind.
And it wasn’t.
The world stopped spinning. Schools, restaurants, shopping malls, nightclubs, bowling alleys ... everybody shut down. The entire National Basketball Association paused its season two days earlier on March 11, and Major League Baseball announced spring training would be delayed on March 12.
All that stuff barely moved a needle in the Thomaselli household.
But Disney?
That was Richter Scale stuff.
Such is life and such is the power of The Mouse. Disney’s mantra is to bring smiles to the faces of everyone who passes through its turnstiles and begins their journey by stepping onto Main Street and taking a photo with the man himself, a statue of Walt Disney.
Even Walt would have shed a tear over this.
Disney has been a part of our lives in the Thomaselli household since we lived in Florida 20 years ago and brought my newborn on his first visit. Then brought them again when the two boys were six and two. Then again when they were 10 and six. And soon enough we will do it again even at the advanced ages of almost 21, almost 17 and, ahem, cough-cough, somewhere north of 50.
Because here, now, a year later, we all need the same thing.
A smile back on our collective faces, after a year-long frown.
