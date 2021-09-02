Scott Hartbeck | September 01, 2021 6:00 AM ET
When Travel Is More Than Just Travel
Why do we travel?
To see the world and experience different cultures? Without a doubt.
To recharge our batteries and bond with the family? Every summer.
To make a pilgrimage to somewhere close to our heart? Definitely.
For the social media love? Certainly some of us.
There are lots of reasons why we pack up and leave home, but between all the "likes", the checkmarks on the bucket lists and that rewarding feeling of refreshment after a vacation done right, it can be easy to overlook the fact that occasionally, travel isn't about the destination at all.
Sometimes, it's just about who you get to see when you get there.
And when that person is a loved one who you haven't seen in a long time—a stretch perpetually extended and exacerbated by a global pandemic—travel becomes just the background music for the most memorable of reunions.
I was reminded of this when my parents recently visited me in my adopted home country of England.
We hadn't seen each other since June 2019 or in other words: pre-C19. The carefree days of that summer now feel like they were from another historical era entirely, making the passing of the last two years feel longer than usual.
Of course, we had kept in touch regularly through Whatsapp, Zoom and e-mail, but while it may seem obvious, it bears stressing that it's just not the same as being together in person. You know, that old-fashioned feeling of hanging out in the same room with someone without having to worry about low battery, constantly asking "can you see me?" or breaking the bad news to them that their microphone is turned off.
After being fully vaccinated and jumping through all the hoops that international travel requires these days, my parents made it to England, and we proceeded to have an amazing two weeks catching up, reminiscing about old times and making new memories.
Now there's no doubt that parts of their two-week visit had the look and feel of a guided tour (hey, their son is a European travel fanatic), but the sightseeing was truly just the icing on the cake.
For every day going to tourist attractions, there was an afternoon grilling on the patio. For every day trip, there was an evening where we did nothing but walk our dog through the local fields.
I'm certain that it will be the moments spent sitting out back or in the pub garden shooting the breeze that we'll all remember longer than that day we went on that breezy river cruise.
And something tells me that due to the pandemic, there have been a lot of happy reunions like this one during the summer of 2021.
So remember next time you are in the airport or on the road, that those planes, trains and automobiles that fuel travel aren't just providing vacation vibes, they're also bringing people back together.
Maybe it's time to suggest to a client a reunion trip with old friends from school or family.
Maybe it's time you took a trip to see someone you haven't seen in a while.
Do it safely of course, but just do it because you never know what the future holds.
