Lacey Pfalz | November 04, 2022 9:25 AM ET
Why Canada Should Be Your Next Winter Vacation Destination
Winter vacations are usually defined by two very different sets of rules: the first, a warm-weather vacation usually including a beach, a resort and some fruity adult beverages; and the second, a cold-weather destination filled with holiday magic and winter activities ranging from skiing to Christmas markets and more.
But with inflation on and the lingering uncertainty of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some travelers might not want to fly as far as Europe this winter.
This is exactly why they should consider Canada instead!
There are plenty of reasons why travelers should consider traveling to Canada this winter, but there are three in particular that I believe are the biggest: no pandemic-era entry restrictions, European-style winter wonderlands and easy connectivity with much of the United States.
No More Pandemic-Era Entry Restrictions
The country of Canada officially lifted all of its remaining COVID-19-specific entry restrictions and requirements on October 1. While it was among the last countries to do so, this now means that international travelers can enjoy easier access than before, in both land borders and airport gateways.
Travelers are also no longer required to wear masks in public transportation, including in trains and on airplanes, making travel and entry into Canada nearly as easy as it was before the pandemic began.
Winter Fun Galore – and Holiday-Perfect World Heritage Sites?
Canada is a huge country and offers a range of different destinations to choose from.
If you’re more actively inclined and enjoy skiing, snowshoeing or winter hikes, Jasper National Park or Banff National Park are great options, complete with towering white mountains, wildlife galore and breathtaking scenery. Even luxury travelers can enjoy these trips: the Fairmont Château Lake Louise is simply breathtaking!
Additionally, travelers heading to big cities like Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal can enjoy winter city escapes, complete with holiday lights and plenty of winter fun. A pro tip: rent a car so you can get out and enjoy some of the nearby parks. Additionally, Vancouver offers a very different climate than much of the rest of Canada, so those who don’t enjoy a lot of snow can rest easy knowing that the average temperatures during December range from 44 to 37 degrees, with more rain than snow.
Did you know Canada boasts 20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites? They range from protected natural areas, like the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, to cultural sites like the historic district of Old Québec (by comparison, the U.S. offers just four more).
These places are incredible and Canada has done a wonderful job preserving its sites for both its residents and for travelers like us.
French Canada is Closer to Home than Europe
The last reason, though certainly not the least important reason, is French Canada. From Montreal to Québec, French Canada offers a truly magical winter holiday destination that seems straight out of a storybook (especially when you visit Old Québec).
The destination has a decidedly European feel, with French as a major language, beautifully preserved historic architecture and a magical holiday atmosphere that celebrates the winter with Old World charm.
I had the fortune of visiting Québec over Christmas as a child, and the entire historic district, which has buildings dating back to the mid-1600s, a fact I didn’t know back then and certainly appreciate now, was covered in a soft blanket of snow. The buildings, themselves charming for their French style, were also decorated with warm string lights, red ribbons and evergreen boughs. Horse-drawn carriages clopped through the historic district, taking travelers on a scenic tour in the same way that its first inhabitants saw the city.
A more perfect holiday destination I have not seen since.
