Why Fall Is Ideal for Romance Travel
While some may currently be melting in a Southwest U.S. heat wave, others are basking in the cool(er) weather of fall.
Pumpkin spice season is, apparently, upon us.
For some, this might mean sweater weather and back-to-school sales, but for travelers in the know, this is one of the best times of year to go—particularly for romance travel.
Why pack your bags now? Here are three compelling reasons:
Cute and Cozy Destinations
As fall approaches and the leaves begin to change, fall foliage trips abound and where there is colorful leaf-peeping, there is also seemingly an abundance of adorable, quaint bed-and-breakfast style accommodations at the ready ideal for snuggling with your sweetie.
Nothing beats long drives through the woods, picnics in the forest and nights spent in a cozy inn to spark the romance in any relationship.
Fewer Crowds, Better Weather
Now that the kids are all back in school, it's time to hit the road. Summer crowds can be crazy and make what should be a relaxing journey a hectic one. Visiting in the fall, before the winter weather rolls in means avoiding the scorching summer sun for cooler, milder temperatures and fewer tourists in some of the worlds most romantic cities.
Envision you and your loved one strolling the streets of Paris in October or running around Rome as the summer wanes or wandering the streets of Barcelona.
Even far-flung tropical destinations that were seemingly attract couples exclusively have fewer travelers in the autumn months but still offer beautiful weather such as Tahiti, Bali, Fiji and more.
Fall Savings
Destinations like Hawaii, flush with families and multigenerational groups in the summer, calm down in the fall and, in order to buoy their tourism centers, as the crowds wane attractive offers come.
Couples can look for savings on airfare, hotel accommodations and more as the seasons change.
Travelers looking to head to Europe can save a bundle on flights in comparison to the steep prices they paid for summer travel. According to a July survey from Hopper, prices on international airfare will continue to decline into September and October, making travel during these months more affordable for many.
Industry experts are seeing higher overall hotel rates, but accommodation in the fall is more affordable than during the peak summer travel months, making now a good time to take a trip before rates rise again during the holidays.
