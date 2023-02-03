Patrick Clarke | February 03, 2023 12:00 PM ET
Why Phoenix, Arizona is the Best Super Bowl Travel Destination
The Phoenix metropolitan area is set to host its fourth Super Bowl in less than three decades on Sunday, February 12 when the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Kansas City Chiefs inside of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
While a host city ultimately can't control what happens on the field, it's worth noting that the last two Super Bowls in the desert have been instant classics, with the New York Giants stunning the 18-0 New England Patriots on a last-minute touchdown in 2008 and those same Patriots scoring 14 fourth-quarter points and making an iconic goal line stand to outlast the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.
This year's game, Super Bowl LVII, could prove just as thrilling as the two teams are on historic runs—winning their respective conferences both in the regular season and outright—but regardless of the victor, the host city will prove to be the biggest winner as visitors to Glendale and the surrounding Phoenix metro area are sure to love what they discover.
Only four destinations have hosted the Super Bowl more times than Phoenix—Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa—but the only thing this place lacks in comparison is word of mouth and esteem. Miami and New Orleans have developed almost mythical reputations as party paradises while L.A. also sits on the coast and is where VIPs are or at least strive to be. Phoenix is all of those places without the hype.
Of course, the Valley of the Sun's appeal starts with its sensational weather, which is even more alluring amid the dog days of winter. But in addition to Glendale, travelers arriving to Phoenix for the Big Game will find not just a diverse metropolis but a slew of surrounding cities each with their own unique vibe and personality such as Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler, among others.
In Scottsdale, for example, Super Bowl LVII weekend will collide with the Waste Management Phoenix Open (February 9-12), which is one of the most rowdy and eccentric sporting events on the planet. Also known as "The Greatest Show on Grass," this annual event held at TPC Scottsdale is the best-attended golf tournament in the world, drawing more than 700,000 fans. That certainly won't mean any less traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this month but travelers will be happy to learn that PHX has been named America's Friendliest Airport.
While no host city is ever lacking when it comes to entertainment given the NFL's and its biggest game's mass appeal, travelers to Phoenix will be bumping elbows with celebrities and taking in once-in-a-lifetime performances and experiences even if they don't make it into the stadium with superstars like Ludacris, Cardi B, Diplo, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers and a slew of others set to take various stages throughout the metro area ahead of kickoff.
In addition to the many concerts and lively music festivals taking over the desert, ESPN will set up shop in historic Old Town Scottsdale and the NFL's Super Bowl Experience will be accessible throughout downtown Phoenix.
Super Bowl events tied to vital social issues such as LGBTQ advocacy like "A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL" are also incredibly important and carry added significance in one of the country's most welcoming destinations.
For most fans, even if they're there to root on their favorite team, the Super Bowl is one big party. And this city offers no shortage of spectacular places to celebrate, from the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District just outside of the stadium and the aforementioned Old Town Scottsdale to Mesa's Main Street and Phoenix's underrated downtown.
Follow the thumping music to Hance Park in downtown PHX and you'll be just a few steps from some of the city's best food trucks and bars inside the Pemberton food, beverage, retail and art collective. Stroll a little further and you'll discover another unique communal experience in The Churchill along Phoenix's colorful Roosevelt Row art district.
The list of amazing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in Phoenix is too large to dive into here but that just means more pleasant surprises for Super Bowl travelers. And the pleasant weather means visitors will be happy to bounce from spot to spot.
Maybe you want some adventure from your Super Bowl host city. Well, in that case, there's Camelback Mountain in the heart of the city, Lost Dutchman State Park to the east and the otherwordly Cave Creek area up north. The Red Rock Country of Sedona is under two hours away also.
Speaking of distance, geography is another important aspect of Phoenix's charm when it comes to the Super Bowl. The Valley is just a few hours from key destinations such as L.A. and Las Vegas and can be reached from those cities even quicker by direct flight. That means more people descending on the desert for Super Bowl LVII but also more people getting the opportunity to discover this amazing destination.
Until next year, when Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl for the first time in history, Phoenix remains the premier place to play the Big Game.
