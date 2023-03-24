Janeen Christoff | March 24, 2023 12:20 PM ET
Will They Ever Find MH370?
A new Netflix documentary explores the theories behind what happened to Malaysia Airlines MH370 which disappeared into the Southern Indian Ocean in 2014.
It's been nine years, and the remains of the aircraft are still missing without an overwhelming consensus explaining where the plane and its more than 200 passengers landed.
Netflix's "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" seeks to enlighten viewers about where the plane might be, revealing several theories that have evolved over the years. While aviation experts and enthusiasts bring up valid questions, they don't provide any concrete evidence to support their assertions--or at least not in this particular series.
After viewing the documentary, viewers are ultimately left with the question "will anyone ever find MH370?"
With no clear way forward, it's hard to envision getting any concrete answers on where the plane ended up, which makes it easy to reach for any explanation, no matter how extraordinary it is. This is what the Netflix doc explores. From Russian spies to a subversive American military coverup, the possibilities are endless, albeit implausible.
That is not to say that the answers aren't out there. We just may not be looking in the right direction yet, and until that time, MH370 will remain one of the biggest aviation mysteries of our time--or ever.
