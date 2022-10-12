Patrick Clarke | October 12, 2022 12:00 AM ET
You Should See America's Iconic Sites and Attractions for Yourself
A picture is worth a thousand words but capturing one requires being there in the first place.
As travel returns post-pandemic, it's worth a reminder that America's iconic national parks, monuments and memorials are open and just as spectacular as ever.
Sure, Instagram and social media platforms make it easy to view these destinations through mesmerizing filters and catchy hashtags but there's a special satisfaction that comes with seeing them for yourself and even capturing your own glorious photo to show off to your family and friends.
These places are literally one-of-a-kind as they don't exist anywhere else. This isn't like photographing the greatest taco you've ever tasted.
This past weekend I was lucky enough to experience Mount Rushmore National Memorial for myself. Nestled in the Black Hills of western South Dakota, this unmistakable landmark is more impressive than you might imagine and experiencing it from nearly every angle—helicopter tours are available as well at an additional cost—will only set you back a few bucks for parking.
That's not to say that getting to Keystone is easy as this region of the country is far less populated and connected in terms of air travel. But very few things worthwhile are ever all that easy to reach.
The same can be said of an otherworldly national park like Joshua Tree in Southern California, where climate conditions and the park's sheer acreage mean that visitors will be investing more time than they might expect to get the full experience.
Visiting breathtaking Horseshoe Bend in northern Arizona is a similarly challenging endeavor that travelers won't regret. These out-of-the-way attractions, both natural and manmade, wouldn't be as enticing if they were right in our backyard.
Whether venturing from your route on a side excursion on your road trip or making it the purpose of your next getaway, these renowned sites shouldn't be missed as they have the power to not only justify your travel but propel you on your next great adventure.
Let those eye-popping Instagram posts be your inspiration but don't let them be your substitute for the real thing. Travel is back and these amazing places never left.
