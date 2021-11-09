Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Tue November 09 2021

gallery icon 21 Great Military-Related Monuments and Memorials Around the World

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 09, 2021

1/22
Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (Photo via Austin Kirk / Flickr / Creative Commons)

Military-Related Monuments and Memorials

Veterans Day is a solemn occasion that is more homage and remembrance and less celebration.

Held every November 11 to coincide with the end of World War I in 1918, the day officially replaced Armistice Day in 1954 and honors all those who served, living or deceased.

In particular, the day pays tribute to the men and women who served for the United States and sacrificed their lives in battle. In addition to the day itself, there are many amazing monuments and landmarks in the world that commemorate and honor these heroes, both military and civilian.

Here are 25 you should consider visiting.

1/22

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS