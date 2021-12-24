Airline, Aerospace Groups Will Work with Telecom Companies to Solve 5G Dispute
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 24, 2021
Trade groups representing the airline and aerospace industries say they will work together with telecommunications companies such as AT&T and Verizon to mitigate concerns about the rollout of new, higher frequency 5G wireless.
The Federal Aviation Administration has already expressed reservations about possible interference from using spectrum posing an air safety risk.
In addition, the airline trade group Airlines For America said possible disruptions from the new 5G wireless could cost travelers up to $1.6 billion annually in flight delays and cancellations.
But according to TravelPulse’s sister publication, Travel Weekly, trade groups on both sides have agreed to work together to resolve the problem.
"We are pleased that after productive discussions, we will be working together to share the available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation," Airlines for America (A4A), the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and CTIA, which represents WiFi providers, including AT&T and Verizon, said in a joint statement.
The airlines did not necessarily object to the new technology, known as the C-Band Spectrum, which operates on a higher frequency that previous allowed. But the back-and-forth rhetoric amongst aviation groups and telecommunications companies centered on finding a happy medium for a potential problem that could interfere with radio altimeters when flying at altitudes of 2,500 feet and below.
"Our belief is that by working collaboratively in good faith on a data-driven solution, we can achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety," the groups said in their joint statement.
