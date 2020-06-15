Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon June 15 2020

Airline Passenger Unknowingly Brought Coronavirus From NY to LA

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 15, 2020

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines flight. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines and the public are only now learning how a mid-March flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport brought a coronavirus-infected passenger to Los Angeles International.

In a well-researched report in the Los Angeles Times, a timeline was created that showed how one passenger – a retired surgeon, ironically – was unknowingly infected with COVID-19 and spread it to several people he came in contact with.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
RV road trip, camping

gallery icon Travel Trends to Look for Post-COVID-19

Nightlife on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

The Bar Is Open Again in New Orleans

Destination & Tourism
Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu Reopening in July

Destination & Tourism
cruise planners event with emerald

Cruise Planners and Apple Leisure Group Host Health and...

Host Agency & Consortia
United States Capitol in Washington, DC

ASTA Calls for CDC to Build Consumer Confidence in Open Letter

Travel Agent

But no public health officials contacted crew or any of the other 48 passengers – one of the saving graces since the flight was far from full – that they had been in contact with the man, who was taken to the hospital the day after the flight.

The surgeon, 69, was heading to a dementia-care facility, which later reported several cases of patients and staff contracting the virus.

American Airline officials, health officials and the public did not find out until The Times published the story on June 14.

“That’s a problem,” Dr. George Rutherford, formerly the state epidemiologist for California, said upon hearing that passengers and crew weren’t contacted.

Worse, the paper reported it was the second time a long-haul flight landed in Los Angeles in March while carrying an infected passenger. In the other incident, a March 8 flight from Seoul, the stricken passenger reported running a fever days before leaving South Korea and went into cardiac arrest the morning after she landed, becoming the first confirmed COVID-19 death in L.A. County.

No health officials or fellow passengers were notified, even though lockdown procedures had begun across the country. As the paper noted, more than 200 people on these flights returned to their families and communities ignorant of their exposure, potentially seeding new outbreaks.

“In March, whenever Public Health was aware that an individual traveled on an airline while potentially infectious with COVID-19, it notified the CDC,” the L.A. County Health Dept. said in a statement to The Times.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Latino man, security, TSA, airport

Florida TSA Officers Seize 12 Guns in Nine Days

Transportation Security Administration

Flight Attendant Who Posted Racially Sensitive Tweets No Longer With Delta

Senators Want More Oversight of FAA Certification Process

American and Delta Reactivate Planes as Summer Takes Off

LaGuardia Airport Announces Opening Date for New Terminal

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS