Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Mon March 21 2022

Airlines Have Biggest Travel Day of Pandemic Era

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 21, 2022

Long security line at the Atlanta airport
Long security line at the Atlanta airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

Oh, it’s on.

The travel surge that airlines were hoping for – and in many ways were expecting – is on.

ADVERTISING

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) this morning announced that more than 2.36 million passengers went through U.S. airports on Sunday, March 20, the highest number of fliers during the two-year pandemic era.

The number of passengers was a whopping 93 percent of capacity on the same day flown in 2019, the bellwether year travel experts use to compare stats to a normal, pre-pandemic year.

On that day three years ago, 2,542,643 passengers went through U.S. airports.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travelers walking together with luggage

Study Finds American Workers Ready for Business Travel Return

Beach in Maui

gallery icon Top Popular Destinations Removing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

La Fuente de Trevi, en Roma, es uno de los sitios más buscados por los enamorados en el planeta. (Photo via: hocus-focus/E+).

New Report Finds Travelers Are Ready to Splurge on Trips

Opened door of hotel room in morning

Hotels Donating Rooms, Money to Ukraine Relief Efforts

Sunday’s total of 2,366,751 air travelers easily bested the same day total on March 20, 2021, when 1,543,136 people flew.

In addition, Sunday was the fourth consecutive day of 2 million or more daily fliers and the 12th time in the last 18 days the TSA has screened more than 2 million.

Credit the kids.

The surge was fueled by an anxious, youthful group of spring breakers whose pent-up demand is likely more off the charts than other generations – at the moment.

The big increase in air travel is setting the stage for all tourists to get out and about again in what airline executives believe will be a robust summer travel season.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Pile of dollar bills

Delta Employees Get First Pay Raise Since Pre-Pandemic

Delta Air Lines

Delta CEO Says Cost of Oil Will Affect Ticket Prices

TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners

American Airlines Bringing Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales

Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS