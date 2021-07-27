Breeze Airways Already Running Into Headwinds
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 27, 2021
Breeze Airways, the low-budget airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman and started eight weeks ago in the midst of a pandemic, has already been forced to cut flights.
Newspapers and journals across the country in cities that Breeze serves have reported the airline has pared back its schedule, including San Antonio; Huntsville, Ala.; Norfolk, Va.; and Charleston, S.C.
Ostensibly, Breeze was to fly in and out of secondary and/or underserved markets. In a good overview by the aviation blog One Mile At A Time, it was noted that Breeze has had to cut frequencies on 33 percent of its routes and has also temporarily suspended five routes.
The following 13 Breeze Airways routes will be reduced from four times a week to twice weekly:
Charleston to Columbus
Charleston to Huntsville
Charleston to Louisville
Charleston to Norfolk
Charleston to Pittsburgh
Charleston to Richmond
Columbus to Norfolk
Huntsville to New Orleans
Huntsville to Tampa
Norfolk to Pittsburgh
San Antonio to Bentonville
San Antonio to Oklahoma City
San Antonio to Tulsa
On top of that, the following routes have been suspended last-minute through late next week (July 29 or July 30, depending on the route):
Norfolk to Charleston
Norfolk to Columbus
Norfolk to Hartford
Norfolk to Pittsburgh
Norfolk to Tampa
Despite the return of air travel and the surge of pent-up demand, Breeze might have been a tad ambitious in scheduling. The thought and plan was there – utilize airports between cities that don’t force passengers to fly in and out of the big facilities, like Hartford instead of Boston or New York, or Columbus instead of Cleveland. But the demand, say, for a flight from Norfolk to Pittsburgh simply might not be there.
Moreover, as One Mile At A Time noted, Breeze has had delays with taking delivery of new aircraft so it doesn’t necessarily have the planes needed to operate the routes.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS