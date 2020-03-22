Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Sun March 22 2020

Delta Extends Waivers for Another Month

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 22, 2020

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway
PHOTO: Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway. (photo via CaronB/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines on Saturday said it will waive change fees for another month, extending the period until the end of May of this year.

Passengers will be able to change, cancel or re-book flights without a charge, including international flights.

You May Also Like

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 Delta Air Lines Cuts Service By 70 Percent, Grounds Planes Airlines & Airports

Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX Delta Reaches Agreement With Pilots Union Over Partial Pay Airlines & Airports

Delta cleaning Airlines Take Cleaning Process to Next Level Airlines & Airports

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway Delta CEO Takes Paycut Amidst Massive Cutbacks Airlines & Airports

Lufthansa Airbus A350 How Airlines Are Adapting to European Travel Ban Airlines & Airports

According to the airline, if you’re traveling to the same destination, you can also change your plans without a fare difference for travel beginning by May 31. For travel from June 1-Dec. 31, the fare difference will apply.

If you’re uncertain about your travel dates or destination, we recommend canceling your ticket and receiving a credit with the same value to use on a future date.

Delta is also extending any ticket for travel in March or April that is set to expire before June 30, 2020, to permit travel until December 31, 2020. You can rebook and fly with these tickets until the end of this year.

Fares in all cabins are capped to and from all destinations throughout the U.S. and Canada through April 30.

American Airlines also extended its waivers through May; other airlines are likely to follow.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Emirates, Boeing, 787

Emirates Suspends Majority of Flights

Airline CEOs Ask for Part of Bailout to Be Grants

Airlines Further Reduce Flight Schedules Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Boeing CEO to Forgo Pay as Company Navigates COVID-19 Crisis

Africa's Business Airport Turns Away Arriving Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS