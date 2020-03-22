Delta Extends Waivers for Another Month
Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 22, 2020
Delta Air Lines on Saturday said it will waive change fees for another month, extending the period until the end of May of this year.
Passengers will be able to change, cancel or re-book flights without a charge, including international flights.
According to the airline, if you’re traveling to the same destination, you can also change your plans without a fare difference for travel beginning by May 31. For travel from June 1-Dec. 31, the fare difference will apply.
If you’re uncertain about your travel dates or destination, we recommend canceling your ticket and receiving a credit with the same value to use on a future date.
Delta is also extending any ticket for travel in March or April that is set to expire before June 30, 2020, to permit travel until December 31, 2020. You can rebook and fly with these tickets until the end of this year.
Fares in all cabins are capped to and from all destinations throughout the U.S. and Canada through April 30.
American Airlines also extended its waivers through May; other airlines are likely to follow.
