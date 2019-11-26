Familiar Name Tops AirlineRatings.com 2020 Rankings
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 26, 2019
Air New Zealand might make some funny, cheeky safety videos, but the carrier really should be known for being one of the best airlines in the world.
Again.
For the sixth time, Air New Zealand is the AirlineRatings.com Airline of the Year for 2020 in its annual rankings.
AirlineRatings.com is an Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency.
"In our analysis, Air New Zealand came out number one in most of our audit criteria, which is an outstanding performance when it is up against carriers with more resources and scale," says Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com.
AirlineRatings.com noted the carrier's record-breaking performance, inflight innovations, safety record and staff motivation.
Another big factor? Decreasing its carbon footprint.
Thomas told CNN Travel it was Air New Zealand's fleet age that helped cement the airline's eco-conscious status.
"In the past 10 years the airline has reduced its fuel burn and thus carbon emissions by almost 22%, ahead of the industry average," he says "The airline has been a pioneer in a number of important industry initiatives such as biofuels and more efficient flight paths as well as a host of on-ground improvements such as electric vehicles."
Last year’s winner, Singapore Airlines, was No. 2 in this year’s ranking with All Nippon Airways, Qantas and Cathay Pacific rounding out the top five.
There were no U.S.-based airlines in the top 10, although Delta was the highest domestic carrier in the ratings.
