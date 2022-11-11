Frontier Airlines Honors Jamaica With New Plane Tail Design
Donald Wood November 11, 2022
Frontier Airlines revealed the national bird of Jamaica would be the newest animal to adorn one of the carrier’s plane tails.
The ultra-low fare airline said the red-billed streamertail, also known as the doctor bird, was added to the plane to honor Jamaica and celebrate the carrier’s growing partnership with the island nation.
Frontier currently operates flights from nine destinations in the United States to Jamaica, with two more scheduled to begin in 2023; Denver to Montego Bay debuting in February and Dallas Fort Worth to Montego Bay next spring.
“Every Frontier plane tail features a special animal and we can think of no better way to honor the people of Jamaica than to put the island’s beloved doctor bird on one of our aircraft,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said.
“The red-billed streamertail is a vibrant, stunning gem, just like the island of Jamaica,” Biffle continued. “We are thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with Jamaica and increasing service, which, in turn, helps support the local economy and increase visitor arrivals.”
The new aircraft is expected to join the carrier’s fleet in late 2023. The bird adorning the tail will be named Stewart as an ode to the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, the founder of Sandals Resorts and an advocate for Jamaica tourism.
Frontier is the fastest-growing airline serving Jamaica since 2019, based on the number of seats, and currently operates flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay from key tourism destinations, including Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tampa.
