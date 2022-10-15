Holiday Airfares Could Reach Record Highs
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 15, 2022
Since the spring and summer travel season ended with Labor Day Weekend, air travelers have been hoping the airlines are able to lessen the chaos this coming winter that was so prevalent earlier this year.
But it appears one thing won’t be diminished or mitigated for the holidays.
Airfares.
Ticket prices for air travel could reach record highs, according to NBC News, and while many point to rising inflation across the country as the culprit, that’s just one part of the equation. Part of it also comes down to the old business mantra of supply and demand. The pent-up demand, as evidenced by the number of flyers from earlier this year, is there and is not expected to dissipate for the critical Thanksgiving-Christmas-New Year period. But the supply isn’t.
Airlines have had staffing shortages among pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, baggage handlers, and more, necessitating carriers to cut their flight schedules.
According to NBC, airlines have about 87 percent of the seat capacity they had in 2019. While that might not sound like a lot, think again says Hayley Berg, economist at the travel website Hopper.
"So, you're still missing 15% of the flights and seats that would be otherwise taking off," Berg said.
Hence, less supply and more demand, creating the ability for the airlines to set higher ticket prices. And as aviation continues to try to make up ground for financial losses suffered over the two years of the pandemic, fares will be at a premium – NBC reported that Thanksgiving airfare is averaging $281 for roundtrip flights, a 15 percent increase from last year.
Christmas flights are averaging $435 roundtrip, up 55 percent from last year and 19 percent over 2019 fares.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Your Dream Destination Wedding Awaits at Oasis Hotels & Resorts
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS