Last updated: 11:49 AM ET, Wed March 25 2020

IATA Now Says Coronavirus Could Cost Airlines $250 Billion

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 25, 2020

Getty Images - plane
Commercial airplane flying over big city at dusk. (photo via guvendemir/iStock/Getty Images)

Less than three weeks after saying the airlines could lose $113 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revised its estimates.

And it’s not good.

The industry advocate now says global passenger revenues could fall by $252 billion this year – 44 percent down from 2019’s figures.

“The airline industry faces its gravest crisis,” warned IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac. “Within a matter of a few weeks, our previous worst-case scenario is looking better than our latest estimates. But without immediate government relief measures, there will not be an industry left standing. Airlines need $200 billion in liquidity support simply to make it through. Some governments have already stepped forward, but many more need to follow suit.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
San Juan de Ulua in Veracruz, Mexico

Several Popular Mexican Destinations Ban Tourists to Battle...

Destination & Tourism
Herd of bison in Yellowstone National Park

Popular National Parks Closing to Help Combat Coronavirus

Destination & Tourism
Boeing 787 Dreamliner de WestJet

Airline Announces Major Cuts to Staff as Demand Dwindles

Airlines & Airports
Money, income, travel agent

Airlines Get Their Bailout as Senate Agrees to $2 Trillion...

Airlines & Airports

de Juniac’s words came before the U.S. Senate came to an agreement to bail out American carriers with $58 billion in loans as part of a new stimulus package.

IATA said its $113 billion figure from earlier this month was an estimate “before countries around the world introduced sweeping travel restrictions that largely eliminated the international air travel market.” It said that the new $250 billion figure was based on “severe travel restrictions” lasting for up to three months, followed by a gradual economic recovery later this year.

While several governments have jumped in to help, United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the government would only step in to help airlines as “a last resort.”

“Despite the significant economic interventions we have put in place, we will not be able to protect every single job or save every single business,” Sunak said.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing Wants to Restart 737 MAX Production By May

Airline Announces Major Cuts to Staff as Demand Dwindles

As Etihad Suspends Service, Qatar Marches On

Boeing to Shut Down Puget Sound Production Due to Coronavirus

Report: Airlines Drafting Plans to Completely Shut Down

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS