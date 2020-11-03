Interjet Was Forced to Cancel Flights Due to No Fuel
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey November 03, 2020
Interjet canceled its entire roster of flights on Nov. 1 and 2 because it was unable to pay for fuel, according to Mexico News Daily.
In a Facebook post, the low-cost carrier said it plans to resume service today, Nov. 3, “on a regular basis.”
“The airlines have been the hardest hit by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Interjet said in a statement. “This situation is no different for Interjet, which has registered an effect in its operations and its cash flow.”
The carrier also said that some of its“ aircraft have gone into maintenance, which has led to a restructuring of flight itineraries.”
Meanwhile, the Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), the Mexican federal entity that manages the country’s airports, said the carrier did pay for its fuel in advance, leaving its aircraft tanks unfilled, said.
“Interjet didn’t complete the payment for the purchase of jet fuel and for that reason fuel wasn’t supplied for its flights today,” ASA said.
At press time, Interjet’s website was not functioning.
The carrier is Mexico’s third largest following Aeromexico and Volaris, respectively.
It inaugurated service on Interjet December 2005 with one Airbus A320 aircraft.
