New JetBlue Curaçao Flights from JFK Debut in April
Airlines & Airports Brian Major January 10, 2023
JetBlue Airways will add two additional weekly departures to Curaçao International Airport from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning April 6, said Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) officials. The added departures will increase the airline’s Curaçao service from three to five days weekly.
JetBlue’s additional Curaçao schedule follows “steadily growing demand from the U.S. market,” said CTB officials. The Caribbean nation posted record-breaking visitor arrivals numbers this summer, buoyed by resort re-openings and the debut of the Sandals Royal Curaçao property.
“As of November, total U.S. arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 152 percent of our target visitors,” said Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao’s minister of economic development, who called 2022 “a record-breaking year. These additional flights are a testament to that.”
CTB officials project a 20 percent increase in American visitors between 2022 and 2023. Cijntje attributes the growth to “the openings of several new resorts, along with the rebranding and renovations of existing resorts across the island.”
In addition to the Sandals debut, the Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa opened in December and the Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort launched in September 2021. The Wyndham branded Kunuku Aqua Resort opened in the summer of 2020.
The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa and Casino, and Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino also underwent extensive renovations this past year.
CTB officials also cited “longstanding and proven partnership with JetBlue and island stakeholders” as behind the flight increase.
Added JetBlue officials, “The increased development of properties backed by the world’s premier hospitality brands has helped [Curaçao’s] visibility. JetBlue’s implementation of increased flight service is expected to match the corresponding travel demand.”
JetBlue’s roundtrip Curaçao - New York routes will be available on a Monday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday rotation, departing New York at 8:00 a.m. and arriving in Curaçao at 1:25 p.m. Return flights will leave Curaçao at 2:25 p.m. and arrive in New York at 6:29 p.m.
Said Cijntje, “While welcoming new visitors, we remain dedicated to preserving that which makes our island so desirable - a place you can immerse yourself in our local art, culture, cuisine, sunshine and adventure.”
