Senator Wants Travelers to Complain to FAA About Smaller Airplane Seats
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 17, 2022
United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encouraged travelers on Sunday to tell the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) they do not want smaller airplane seats.
According to the New York Daily News, Schumer is concerned that FAA officials will approve a proposal from airlines to make the minimum approved size of seats on commercial planes even smaller, making passengers even more congested while in flight.
Schumer said travelers have until November 1 to voice their concerns to the FAA. After the open comment period, the government agency will determine new dimensions depending on the input they receive.”
“When talking to travelers on airplanes the number one complaint I get is how cramped the seats are,” Schumer said. “How you can’t fit yourself and anything in them and how your knees bump up.”
“If fact, what I do – I take out the brochures and the booklets that the airlines have out of that little seat pocket because it gives me a quarter-inch more room for my knees,” Schumer continued. “So cramped seats are a huge problem for travelers and the seats are shrinking.”
The senator’s office said people with disabilities and passengers with children would have a tougher time if seat sizes were reduced, which have already dropped from 35 inches wide to 31 inches since the 1970s and width declining from 18.5 inches to about 17 inches.
Schumer believes the FAA would consider abandoning plans to change the size of commercial airplane seats if they received thousands of comments.
“The only thing that hasn’t shrunk of course is airline profits,” Schumer said. “They’re going to be doing very well again. God bless them, but don’t let them take it out on passengers in any way.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Your Dream Destination Wedding Awaits at Oasis Hotels & Resorts
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS