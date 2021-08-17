Last updated: 09:57 AM ET, Tue August 17 2021

Spirit Lost $50 Million on Cancellation Fiasco

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 17, 2021

Spirit Airlines Airbus
Spirit Airlines Airbus. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A near two-week stretch in which Spirit Airlines was forced to cancel nearly 2,800 flights has cost the low-budget carrier dearly.

The airline said Monday it lost almost $50 million in revenue and the fiasco – a result of staffing shortages, the inability to move crew and equipment around, and bad weather – is also hurting future bookings, which are in a decline for the entire industry as travelers grapple with canceling trips due to the COVID-19 delta variant.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
NBA display at Disney Springs

Disney World Shuts Down The NBA Experience

Cirque du Soleil & Disney

Disney Announces Opening Date for ‘Drawn to Life’...

Woman enjoying a solo vacation in the Caribbean

Study Finds Travelers' Confidence Is Growing With Most...

View of George Town coastline on Grand Cayman island (photo via virsuziglis/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

New Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Talks Reopening, Future of...

Spirit said that it will also reduce flights for the rest of the quarter, which ends Sept. 30, according to ABC News.

With all the cancellations, and now fewer flights for the next six weeks, Spirit estimated that its third-quarter revenue will range between $885 million and $955 million, or 4 percent to 11 percent below the same quarter in pre-pandemic 2019.

Spirit also had some unexpected expenses aside from just canceling so many flights from July 30 to August 11. The airline said it paid to put some stranded passengers on flights operated by other airlines and covered their hotel stays. It also incurred higher labor costs, such as overtime.

Spirit forecast that its third-quarter operating expenses will be slightly above $1 billion — an increase of up to 20% over the third quarter of 2019.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline made the disclosures in a regulatory filing after the stock market closed Monday.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

As US-UK Travel Increases, Airlines Need Restrictions Eliminated

Alaska Airlines Accelerates Growth With Early Options on 12 Boeing 737-9 Aircraft

United Allows Basic Economy Customers to Make Free Changes

JetBlue CEO: We’ll Secure More Slots at London Heathrow

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS