TAP Air Portugal is Adding 15 Flights Each Week From US, Canada
Airlines & Airports August 13, 2019
TAP Air Portugal is adding 15 new weekly flights from the USA and Canada by summer 2020 to a new record for the carrier of 71 weekly flights between North America and Portugal.
In summer 2015, TAP operated 16 flights across the Atlantic, from its two U.S. gateways, Newark Liberty and Miami International. By summer 2020, the 71 flights represent an increase of 344percent, from its now eight gateways, in just five years.
From June 2020, TAP will serve the New York market with four daily roundtrips to Portugal. The airline will add a second daily flight between New York’s John F Kennedy International, plus an extra weekly flight to its Newark-Porto service making that a daily operation, along with the daily Newark-Lisbon service.
TAP will add two weekly Miami-Lisbon flights this winter and a third next summer for a weekly total of 10 roundtrips. The airline is also adding two weekly frequencies to Chicago-Lisbon, and Washington, DC-Lisbon, making each daily service.
TAP also serves both Boston-Lisbon and Toronto-Lisbon daily, and San Francisco-Lisbon with five flights weekly.
This summer, TAP’s fleet reached 100 aircraft for the first time in the airline’s 74-year history. The carrier has also started receiving an order of 71 new Airbus aircraft, including 21 A330neos, 19 A320neos, 17 A321neos, and 14 A321 Long Range jets. TAP is the launch airline for the A330neo aircraft and is currently the only airline in the world to operate all of Airbus' latest generation NEO aircraft.
SOURCE: TAP Air Portugal press release.
