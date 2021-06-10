Two Delta Planes Collide Before Takeoff at Atlanta Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 10, 2021
Two Delta Air Lines planes preparing to take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport collided on Tuesday, resulting in flight delays.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Delta Flight 1231 to Pensacola International Airport was backing up on the tarmac as Delta Flight 823 to Los Angeles International Airport was taxiing by when the two planes made “low-speed minor contact,” according to an airline spokesperson.
The incident took place Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. local time near the departure gates, with the flight to Pensacola carrying around 100 travelers and the Los Angeles flight transporting about 200 passengers.
Two Delta planes clip wings at @ATLairport during taxi on tarmac. @Delta confirms, “no customer, flight crew or ground crew injuries. To properly staff the flight to LAX on a different plane, that flight was delayed overnight.”#DL1231 ATL-PNS #DL823 ATL-LAX @CBS46 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/PZqVWROjrx— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) June 9, 2021
Delta announced that no passengers or crew members were injured in the collision.
The carrier revealed the impacted planes were taken out of service for repairs and travelers were moved to different aircraft before continuing to their respective destinations. While the flights to Pensacola and Los Angeles were delayed, no other schedules or operations were impacted.
“We apologize to those customers for the inconvenience and for the delay,” Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
