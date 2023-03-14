United Airlines Expects First-Quarter Financial Loss
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 14, 2023
United Airlines is expecting a first-quarter loss, it said in a securities and exchange filing on Monday.
Shares in the airline dropped this morning in pre-market trading after the news was released.
“While all months of 2023 are expected to produce unit revenue significantly above the corresponding months in 2019, the Company is observing new seasonal demand patterns, with lower-demand months such as January and February 2023 growing less than higher-demand months,” United said in its filing, according to CNBC.
In addition to lower output in the preceding two months, United also accrued an unexpected expense when it renegotiated with its pilots sooner than expected.
United isn’t the only one dreading its first-quarter announcement, as Delta Air Lines expects a loss of at least $100 million in the first quarter.
Earlier this week, United announced it would invest $5 million of its UAV Sustainable Flight Fund to Viridos, a biofuel company using microalgae to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAFs).
The sustainable aviation fuel would reduce greenhouse gas emissions during use; typically made from used cooking oil and agricultural waste, Viridos is using bioengineered algae to create it without relying upon other sources.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS