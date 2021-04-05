Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Mon April 05 2021

Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Includes Los Angeles-To-Las Vegas Train

Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2021

Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

For years, tourism officials in Las Vegas have practically begged for a rail line between Sin City and Southern California, its most important ‘local market.’

Last year, it actually reached the point where a bond offering in California that would have helped fund a high-speed passenger train was postponed, delaying the project.

Now it could be back on.

According to a report from KABC7 in Los Angeles, part of President Joe Biden's new $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is calling for an Amtrak link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Following last week’s announcement by Biden, Amtrak released plans for updated service throughout the U.S. and issued this statement via Twitter: "With @POTUS's infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver. America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service. Now is our time, let's make rail the solution."

A rail line between SoCal and Vegas makes sense. After all, it’s only a four-hour drive between Los Angeles and Vegas, and a rail line would presumably be quicker and less travel-intensive than a car ride.

Moreover, according to 2019 figures, Southern California has a population of 23.86 million, making it Las Vegas’ most lucrative drive-in market.

