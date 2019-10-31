Enterprise Rent-A-Car Launches Operations in Brazil
The world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings, Inc. – which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries – today announced its further expansion in South America with the launch of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand in Brazil, joining the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in the country.
Enterprise Holdings manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide, including much of Latin America. Enterprise Holdings has opened its first Brazilian Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations as part of a broader growth strategy in the region to provide airport travelers and road trippers with a wide range of reliable vehicles to suit their needs.
"Enterprise Rent-A-Car's presence in Brazil, South America's largest market, represents our continued commitment to serving our customers' transportation needs," said Pete Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings. "Whether they need a car during a business or leisure trip, we'll make sure customers get to their destination with personalized attention and an unparalleled, seamless experience."
Enterprise Rent-A-Car's first phase of deployment began with the opening of branches at several of Brazil's major airports, including:
—Brasília International Airport – Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek (DF)
—Belo Horizonte-Confins International Airport – Tancredo Neves (MG)
—Curitiba International Airport – Afonso Pena (PR)
—Rio de Janeiro/Galeão International Airport – Tom Jobim (RJ)
—São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport – Governador André Franco Montoro (SP)
—Porto Alegre International Airport – Salgado Filho (RS)
—Recife/Guararapes International Airport – Gilberto Freyre (PE)
—Salvador International Airport – Deputado Luís Eduardo Magalhães (BA)
The Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations will meet the demands of clients seeking access to a diverse fleet of vehicles and award-winning customer service.
