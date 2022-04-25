Holland America Line Cancels Fall-Winter Asia Season

Last updated: 01:44 PM ET, Mon April 25 2022

Holland America Line's MS Westerdam
Holland America Line's MS Westerdam at sea. (Photo courtesy of Holland America Line)

Holland America Line canceled 11 Asia voyages this fall and winter and will reposition Westerdam to Australia and New Zealand instead.

The canceled sailings were to depart between Sept. 25, 2022, through Feb. 27, 2023.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience for guests scheduled on these sailings, but we felt it was important to make this decision given the current uncertainties around access in the ports we visit in Asia,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We are contacting all impacted guests to help them rebook a cruise on one of our many worldwide sailing options, including the new Westerdam itineraries.”

Depending on their original itinerary, guests will be automatically rebooked on comparable Asia voyages either later this season or next year. Guests who choose to switch to a sailing in Australia, New Zealand, South America or Asia from fall 2022 through spring 2023, including the new sailings on Westerdam, will receive a $200 onboard credit.

Other cruise lines, including Princess and Celebrity Cruises, have also canceled Asia seasons because of COVID-19 outbreaks in some areas.

Westerdam will return to service June 12 in Seattle, Wash., marking the completion of the return to cruise operations for all Holland America Line ships following the cruising pause in spring 2020. Westerdam will sail seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises round-trip from its Seattle homeport and is one of six ships cruising to Alaska for Holland America Line this summer.

Following the Alaska season, Westerdam will redeploy to Australia and New Zealand, add Southeast Asia ports in the winter and then resume full Asia cruises in February 2023.

