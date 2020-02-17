Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Mon February 17 2020

Princess Cancels 22 Voyages Due to Coronavirus Scare

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Rich Thomaselli February 17, 2020

Sapphire Princess with the QMII
PHOTO: Sapphire Princess with the QMII (photo courtesy Princess Cruises)

After having its Diamond Princess quarantined in Yokohama, Japan since Feb. 3, Princess Cruises has announced a series of cancellations on three of its ships due to the severity of the coronavirus.

The cruise line is canceling a combined 22 itineraries on the Diamond Princess, Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Hawaiian Air Airplane and Ariel view of mountains

Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on...

Airlines & Airports
Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus.

40 Americans Rescued From Quarantined Ship Are Diagnosed With...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Illustration of the spread of a new coronavirus from China around the world - stock vector

Coronavirus Outbreak Could Impact Tourism Into 2021

Impacting Travel
Princess Cruises - Diamond Princess

US to Rescue More Than 400 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

“Based on the prolonged quarantine period, and the anticipated time to prepare the ship to return to service, we unfortunately must cancel additional Diamond Princess voyages through the April 20 voyage,” Princess said on its website. “We are preparing Diamond Princess to return to service April 29, 2020 for the start of Japan's annual Golden Week celebrations.”

Five trips were canceled on the Diamond Princess; five trips were scrapped on the Majestic Princess and 12 on the Sapphire Princess.

“Due to current port restrictions and closures and lack of predictability regarding port availability in our Southeast Asia itineraries going forward, we have made the decision to cancel additional Asia voyages on Sapphire Princess and Majestic Princess,” the line said.

“All booked guests will receive a full refund, back to the original form of payment, of their cruise fare, Princess Air, pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items, and taxes, fees, and port expenses. As these cruises have been canceled so close to departure, each guest will also receive a Future Cruise Credit.”

Princess said it will provide complete details to all guests booked on impacted voyages via email and through its Cruise Personalizer portal.

For more information on Princess Cruises, Asia

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus.

40 Americans Rescued From Quarantined Ship Are Diagnosed With...

Royal Caribbean Dispatches Two Ships For Humanitarian Efforts

US to Rescue More Than 400 Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship

Crystal Cruises Amends Asia Program on Crystal Symphony

American Cruise Lines Enters 20-Year Agreement With Vicksburg

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS