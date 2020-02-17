Princess Cancels 22 Voyages Due to Coronavirus Scare
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Rich Thomaselli February 17, 2020
After having its Diamond Princess quarantined in Yokohama, Japan since Feb. 3, Princess Cruises has announced a series of cancellations on three of its ships due to the severity of the coronavirus.
The cruise line is canceling a combined 22 itineraries on the Diamond Princess, Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess.
Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on...Airlines & Airports
40 Americans Rescued From Quarantined Ship Are Diagnosed With...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Coronavirus Outbreak Could Impact Tourism Into 2021Impacting Travel
US to Rescue More Than 400 Americans From Quarantined Cruise ShipCruise Line & Cruise Ship
“Based on the prolonged quarantine period, and the anticipated time to prepare the ship to return to service, we unfortunately must cancel additional Diamond Princess voyages through the April 20 voyage,” Princess said on its website. “We are preparing Diamond Princess to return to service April 29, 2020 for the start of Japan's annual Golden Week celebrations.”
Five trips were canceled on the Diamond Princess; five trips were scrapped on the Majestic Princess and 12 on the Sapphire Princess.
“Due to current port restrictions and closures and lack of predictability regarding port availability in our Southeast Asia itineraries going forward, we have made the decision to cancel additional Asia voyages on Sapphire Princess and Majestic Princess,” the line said.
“All booked guests will receive a full refund, back to the original form of payment, of their cruise fare, Princess Air, pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items, and taxes, fees, and port expenses. As these cruises have been canceled so close to departure, each guest will also receive a Future Cruise Credit.”
Princess said it will provide complete details to all guests booked on impacted voyages via email and through its Cruise Personalizer portal.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Asia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS