Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Wed October 21 2020

Reborn Swan Hellenic Orders Third Expedition Cruise Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton October 21, 2020

Swan Hellenic's first newbuild
This rendering shows Swan Hellenic's first newbuild. (Courtesy of Swan Hellenic)

Swan Hellenic, the recently resurrected cruise brand, has ordered a third expedition ship from Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.

The company already has two 152-guest Vega-class ships under construction and due for delivery in November 2021 and April 2022.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises to Install Enhanced Air Sanitation System on New Ship

The MSC Magnifica in the Port of Hamburg in Germany

MSC Magnifica Begins Operating 10-Night Cruises in Mediterranean

Celebrity Apex.

Celebrity Apex Arrives at Fort Lauderdale Homeport

Katmai National Park

'Your Expedition Awaits' With Hurtigruten's...

Norwegian Sky Cruise Pool

How Does the Cruise Industry Begin to Attract New Customers?

The latest order is for a larger, 192-passenger vessel due out by the end of 2022. It will be a PC6 ice-class ship designed to sail in polar regions.

Its 4.6-megawatt, diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system will be able to operate in almost total silence under battery power and cause minimal disturbance to sensitive ecosystems and wildlife, the company said.

Construction is proceeding on a fast-track schedule. The keel-laying ceremony of Vega 1 took place on schedule in September despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recently announced that the Vega 1 would be christened SH Minerva in honor of the iconic company’s first purpose-built vessel, named after the Roman goddess of creativity and wisdom.

“We see the increase in demand for experiences that are truly out of the ordinary and are confident in the bounce-back of our industry,” Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said.

Swan Hellenic is a 70-year-old brand that has numerous owners since it was founded in the 1950s by Swan’s Tours. The company was bought by P&O in 1983, All Leisure Holidays Group PLC in 2007 and G Adventures in 2017. Now the name is back with a new management team.

For more information on Antarctica, Finland

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises to Install Enhanced Air Sanitation System on New Ship

MSC Cruises

Royal Caribbean Files Patent for New ‘Tracelet’ Device

MSC Magnifica Begins Operating 10-Night Cruises in Mediterranean

'Your Expedition Awaits' With Hurtigruten's Adventurous Voyages

Celebrity Apex Arrives at Fort Lauderdale Homeport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS