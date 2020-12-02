A New Way to Explore Niagara Falls’ Event Spaces
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 02, 2020
Destination Niagara Falls USA has created a new virtual way for meeting planners to explore the meeting and event venues in Niagara Falls, New York.
“With meeting planners unable to travel due to restrictions, we’ve been able to re-imagine site visits, allowing planners to prospect and plan without leaving their home or office,” said Lindsey Bowman, Director of Convention and Meeting Sales.
The new site showcases 360-degree views of the downtown area, the Niagara Falls State Park, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls and nine area hotels. Location markers give you information about each location, event space or hotel for you to learn about each place.
Destination Niagara Falls USA currently offers three video tours on their website, which can be played through Youtube.
“Over the last several months, we have found new and creative ways to continue showcasing our destination,” says John Percy, President and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. “The virtual site visits are a valuable tool, providing our sales team with the ability to continue booking conferences and meetings for the future when in-person events can safely return.”
For more information, please visit NiagaraFallsUSA.com.
For more information on Niagara Falls
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS